Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman earned medalist honors on the boys’ side of the Southeast South Dakota Small-School Golf Tournament, Thursday at Fox Run Golf Course.
A total of 110 boys and 85 girls finished the tournament, making it one of the largest single-day, single-site golf tournaments in South Dakota.
Hoffman shot a 35 on the back nine to finish at 2-over 74, three strokes better than Gregory’s Eli Fogel. Colman-Egan’s Taylor Kriech was third at 80.
Freeman’s Tanner Auch was the only other area golfer to place in the top 15, finishing 13th with an 88.
Gregory won the team title with a 251, followed by Ethan and Platte-Geddes, each at 261.
Among area teams, Freeman shot 279, Centerville shot 299, Scotland-Menno carded a 325, Avon shot 350, Alcester-Hudson shot 355 and Gayville-Volin shot 360.
On the girls’ side, Deubrook’s Allison Andrews shot 84 for a one-stroke victory over Chester Area’s Jadyn McDonald (85). Burke’s Adisyn Indahl (89) was third.
Beresford’s Juliann Seeley was the top area golfer, placing sixth with a 92. Parkston’s Kayla Neugebauer and Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Abigail Svatos each shot 94 to finish eighth and ninth. Beresford’s Maiya Muller and Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Buse each shot 97 to finish 13th and 14th.
Chester Area won the girls’ team title with a 275, 10 strokes better than Deubrook (285). Beresford (291) was third.
Among area teams, AC-DC shot 330, Parkston shot 347, Scotland-Menno shot 349, Centervile shot 368 and Gayville-Volin shot 458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.