MITCHELL — The Platte Killer Tomatoes scored six runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, crushing the Aurora Aces 14-4 in eight innings in the opening round of the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.

Platte advances to the second round, Monday at 5:30 p.m.

