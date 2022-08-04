MITCHELL — The Platte Killer Tomatoes scored six runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, crushing the Aurora Aces 14-4 in eight innings in the opening round of the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Platte advances to the second round, Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Derek Soukup went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI for Platte. Hayden Kuiper had three hits, including a triple and a double, and three RBI. Kris Menning also had three hits. Michael Buitenbos posted two hits. Hunter Hewitt doubled. Sheldon Gant added a hit in the Killer Tomatoes’ 14-hit assault.
Troy Tiefenthaler doubled and singled for Aurora. John Koenig, Curt Anderson, Justin Cassels, Justin Nixon and Tanner Nielson each had a hit in the effort.
Brady Nolz went the distance in the win, striking out four. Cam May took the loss.
Play begins today (Friday) for District 6B teams, as Wynot faces Lennox Only One at 11 a.m., followed by Tabor against Canova at 1 p.m.
