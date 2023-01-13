HURON — The Yankton Gazelles scored a season-best 136.25 to finish third in the seven-team Huron Invitational gymnastics meet, Friday at Huron Arena.
Mitchell won the team title with a 148.4, well ahead of Sioux Falls Lincoln (138.55). Watertown was fourth at 135.5.
Mitchell’s Kyra Gropper earned all-around honors with a 37.6, edging out teammate Olivia Prunty (37.2). Sadie Johnson of Estelline-Hendricks (35.5) was third.
Prunty won on uneven parallel bars (9.55) and vault (9.35), and tied teammate Aubrey Gelderman on balance beam (9.45) Gropper scored top marks on balance beam (9.55).
Yankton put three all-around competitors in the top half of the field, led by Mackenzie Steinbrecher’s eighth place finish with a 34.2. Burkley Olson (32.5) was 12th, with Avery Portillo (32.35) tied for 13th.
Ava Koller was the lone Gazelle with a top-five finish on the day, tying for fourth on the beam (9.35). Koller also led the Gazelles on floor (9.1). Steinbrecher posted Yankton’s top mark on vault (8.85), while Olson led the Gazelles on bars (8.6).
Yankton travels to Vermillion on Tuesday.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Mitchell 148.4; 2, S.F. Lincoln 138.55; 3, Yankton 136.25; 4, Watertown 135.5; 5, Estelline-Hendricks 134.35; 6, Huron 128.9; 7, S.F. Washington 23.65
ALL-AROUND: 1, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 37.6; 2, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 37.2; 3, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 35.5; 4, Emily Moody, Mitchell 35.4; 5, Rachel Bruggeman, Lincoln 35.05; YHS: 8, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 34.2; 12, Burkley Olson 32.5; T13, Avery Portillo 32.35
BARS: 1, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 9.55; 2, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.5; 3, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.45; 4, Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell 8.75; 5, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 8.65; YHS: 6, Burkley Olson 8.6; T9, Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Allie Byrkeland 8.4; T13, Emma Gobel 8.3; 24, Avery Portillo 7.55; 25, Ellie Drotzmann 7.5
BEAM: 1, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.55; 2, Aubrey Gelderman, Mitchell 9.45; 3, Rachel Bruggeman, Lincoln 9.4; T4, Ava Koller, Yankton; Lara Widstrom, Mitchell 9.35; OTHER YHS: 12, Avery Portillo 8.65; T17, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.45; 23, Emma Gobel 8.0; 24, Burkley Olson 7.85; T28, Ellie Drotzmann 7.45
FLOOR: T1, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell; Aubrey Gelderman, Mitchell 9.45; T3, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell; Rachel Bruggeman, Lincoln 9.4; 5, Shauna Evenson, Watertown 9.35; YHS: 10, Ava Koller 9.1; T17, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.5; T22, Briley Steffensen 8.2; 30, Avery Portillo 7.95; 33, Burkley Olson 7.55;
VAULT: 1, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 9.35; 2, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.15; 3, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 9.0; T4, Emily Moody, Mitchell; Lainee Forst, Mitchell 8.95; YHS: T7, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.85; T14, Allie Byrkeland 8.55; T16, Burkley Olson 8.5; T19, Ava Koller 8.45; 24, Marissa Byrkeland 8.35; 29, Avery Portillo 8.2
