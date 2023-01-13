HURON — The Yankton Gazelles scored a season-best 136.25 to finish third in the seven-team Huron Invitational gymnastics meet, Friday at Huron Arena.

Mitchell won the team title with a 148.4, well ahead of Sioux Falls Lincoln (138.55). Watertown was fourth at 135.5.

