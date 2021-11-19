RAPID CITY — Second-seeded Garretson outlasted Dakota Valley 16-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 15-12 in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, Friday in Rapid City.
Garretson (29-1) will face top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian in the final. SFC, the four-time defending champion, had beaten Dakota Valley in the last two seasons, as well as three of the last four years.
For Garretson, Lily Ranschau had 14 kills and 14 digs, and Kaylin Koch had 14 kills to lead the way. Logan Bly posted 11 kills and four blocks. Jaelyn Benson finished with 35 assists, three ace serves and 27 digs. Lexi Gawarecki had 31 digs, Aliyah Leddy had 19 digs and Anna Jones added four blocks in the victory.
Jorja Van Den Hul had 13 kills and four blocks, and Sophie Tuttle posted 13 kills, three ace serves and 26 digs for Dakota Valley (27-9). Logan Miller had 48 assists and three blocks. Madeline Stout finished with 10 kills and three blocks. Sami Archer had 10 kills and 25 digs. Kate Van Rooyan added 25 digs for the Panthers.
Dakota Valley will face Wagner in the third place match, today (Saturday) at 1:30 p.m. Central.
