LESTERVILLE — Rex Ryken had three hits and Mitch Gullikson drove in three runs as the Yankton Lakers outlasted Lesterville 7-5 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Garrett Peikert had two hits and two RBI for the Lakers. Nick Bartles doubled. Rugby Ryken and Jacob Just each had a hit in the victory.
Brandon Nickolite doubled and singled for Lesterville. Ian Powell also had two hits.
Cobe Porter pitched eight innings, striking out six, for the win. Peikert closed the door in the ninth for the save. Alex Wagner took the loss, striking out seven in his six innings of work. Michael Drotzmann struck out five in three innings of shutout relief.
The Lakers host Irene on Sunday. Lesterville goes to Freeman on Sunday.
Tabor 15, Wynot 5
WYNOT, Neb. — The Tabor Bluebirds exploded for eight sixth inning runs on the way to a 15-5 victory over Wynot in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Hunter Hallock had two home runs, a double and five RBI for Tabor. Beau Rothschadl also had three hits. Zach Sutera posted two hits. Bryce Scieszinski had a hit and four RBI. Joey Slama added a hit in the victory.
Landon Wieseler doubled for Wynot. Dawson Sudbeck and Jalen Wieseler each had a hit.
Mace Merkwan pitched four innings for the win. Zach Cuka struck out four in three innings of relief. Dain Whitmire took the loss.
Tabor travels to Crofton on Sunday.
Tappers 8, Irene 0
The Yankton Tappers built an early lead, then put the game out of reach with a five-run eighth inning in an 8-0 victory over Irene in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Colin Muth had three hits and three RBI to lead Yankton. Mason Townsend had a hit and two RBI. Caid Koletzky, Nick Martinez and Tyler Linch each had a hit in the victory.
Matt Sees, Jaden Bloemendaal, Preston Gall and Bryant Knodel each had a hit for Irene.
Adam Goodwillie picked up the win, striking out five in his five innings of work. Myles Brown struck out five in two innings of hitless relief. Jacob Rausch took the loss, giving up a first-inning run.
The Tappers head to Menno on Sunday. Irene returns to Yankton to face the Lakers on Sunday.
