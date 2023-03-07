MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – South Dakota junior Stella Fairbanks closed her 2022-23 season by competing at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships on Tuesday inside Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
Fairbanks, competing in the three-meter event at the Zone Championships for the second-straight season, tallied a final point total of 233.15 in the prelims and did not advance to the finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.