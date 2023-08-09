VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes football team is looking to showcase a physical brand of football in 2023.
“Today (Wednesday) was a very physical day of practice,” Nielson said at USD’s annual media day event Wednesday at the DakotaDome Club. “Physically, we are a team that has the ability both offensively and defensively that you have to in this league to win.”
That physicality is coupled with leadership. Even with six players being given the title of team captain, Nielson sees leaders at every position group on the roster.
“This team is different,” he said. “The depth of leadership we’ve got on our football team this year is different. As a result of that, our team’s desire to win — their melting together — has also been different. There’s a lot of passion in this football team, which I’m really excited about. Maybe that’s weird coming off the (3-8 record in 2022) we had, but that tells us something about the character of the guys we’ve got right now.
“We’ve got guys that are committed. They’re guys that are not just in back pushing. They're in front pulling guys along. When you've got that kind of core group, that's when you’ve got a chance to have really good football teams. I've been fortunate to be around in a lot of groups like that in my career. That's why I'm so excited, quite frankly, because I think we’ve got a chance to do something special and that's what this team wants to do.”
Quarterback Aidan Bouman, running back Travis Theis, offensive lineman Isaac Erbes, cornerback Myles Harden and linebackers Stephen Hillis and Brock Mogensen were named the six captains and spoke Wednesday at the Dome Club. Mogensen understands the responsibility of being given a ‘C’ by coaches and teammates.
“That’s a great opportunity that they’ve given to us,” Mogensen said. “They look up to us, but we’ve got to be a leader for them. We can’t just show them what leadership is. Some guys lead differently. All six of us and the other guys that are in the leadership council have a plethora (of ways) to lead.”
Nielson reiterated that playing good defense and controlling the clock offensively are top keys to having success in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
“Defenses have figured out how to play tempo,” he said. “Now, you see teams that are winning national championships, not just at the FCS level, but at the FBS level playing more of what I would refer to as pro-style offense. You’re trying to find ways to gain at the line of scrimmage.”
The systematic changes the Coyotes are putting forth under new offensive coordinator Josh Davis “put us in a good position to be able to (adjust).
“Systematically, we look different,” Nielson said. “The thing that fans will notice the most is (that we are running) multiple formations, more changes in terms of motions and shifts that you see maybe a little bit more on Sundays than you do on Saturdays if you’re a football watcher — by that meaning we look a little bit more like some of the things you see in the NFL opposed to the traditional spread offense in college.”
Coyotes starting quarterback Aidan Bouman added “it’s an absolute blast” collaborating with Davis on the offense.
“He’s a guru,” Bouman said. “He knows what he’s talking about. He knows how to run an offense. We’re getting guys bought in.”
The Coyotes look to showcase the foundation they have built through the offseason against Missouri in the season opener, Aug. 31 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
“I can’t wait to get on that field on the 31st,” Nielson said.
