LENNOX — Beresford overcame a Lennox rally by scoring in the top of the eighth to claim a 6-5 victory over Lennox in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Jack Bickett had two hits, and Payton Borah and Zach Richardson each doubled for Beresford. Alex Docken, Brad Christensen and Logan Serck each had a hit in the victory.
Camden Wulf doubled and singled, and Mason Miller had two hits for Lennox. Brock Anderson homered. Ray Williams and Brenden Hone each had a hit in the effort.
Izaak Reed, who pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, picked up the win. Wulf, who struck out five in two innings of work, took the loss.
McCook-Miner 6, Alexandria 1
SALEM — McCook-Miner’s Isaac Feldhaus had two hits and three RBI to lead his squad past Alexandria 6-1 in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Bobby Koepsell had two hits and two RBI in the victory.
Ben Laufman and Peyton Schroeder each had a hit for Alexandria.
Peyton Cleveland went the distance in the win, striking out eight. Casey Haynes took the loss.
