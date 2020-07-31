The Yankton High School cross country program will hold a parents’ meeting for the upcoming season on Monday, Aug. 3,at 6 p.m. at the YHS Theatre.
Parents of boys and girls entering grades 7-12 who plan to participate in cross country are asked to attend.
For more information, contact Coach Youmans at lyoumans@ysd.k12.sd.us
