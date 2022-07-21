The Yankton Greysox split their final games of the regular season, a Thursday baseball doubleheader at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium in Yankton.
Yankton scored on a balk in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 3-2 victory in the opener.
Liam Villanueva doubled and Ethan Carlson singled for Yankton.
Noah Hansen went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out eight, for the win.
Renner topped the Greysox 9-1 in the nightcap.
Brett Taggart doubled twice for Yankton. Dylan Howe had the other Yankton hit.
Dylan Coke took the loss.
The Greysox, 21-12-1, travel to Harrisburg for the 13-14 division state tournament July 29-31. Yankton opens play against Watertown at 5 p.m. on Friday.
