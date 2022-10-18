For the first time in program history, the South Dakota State women's basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Poll. The Jackrabbits check in at No. 23 with 67 total votes on the poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Jacks are coming off a 29-9 season that concluded with a WNIT championship victory at Frost Arena. SDSU returns six of its top seven scorers from last year, including 2022 WNIT MVP and 2022 Summit League Preseason Player of the Year Myah Selland. Paige Meyer and Paiton Burckhard, both Summit League preseason first team selections, and Tori Nelson, a Summit League preseason second team pick, are also back for the Jacks.
Following an exhibition contest against Southwest Minnesota State on November 2, the Jackrabbits officially open the season with No. 21 Creighton November 7 at Frost Arena.
The University of South Dakota also received votes in the preseason poll, receiving nine total votes. The Coyotes lost all five starters but return several players from a team that went 29-6 and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
After an exhibition against South Dakota Mines on Nov. 1, the Coyotes open at home against Midland on Nov. 7. USD hosts No. 21 Creighton on Nov. 10.
The AP Top 25 Women's Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2022-23 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking
1. South Carolina (30) 0-0 750 1
12. North Carolina 0-0 401 17
13. Virginia Tech 0-0 365 16
23. South Dakota St. 0-0 67 -
Others receiving votes: Utah 35, UCLA 26, Kansas 25, Villanova 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami 11, South Dakota 9, Mississippi 5, Kansas St 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, South Florida 3, Arkansas 3, Alabama 2, UCF 2, Duke 2, Washington St 1.
