USD, SDSU Recognized In AP Preseason Poll
Buy Now

South Dakota's Grace Larkins goes up for a shot in the lane against South Dakota State's Lindsey Theunick during the 2022 Summit League Women's Basketball Championship game. South Dakota State was ranked 23rd and USD received votes in the Associated Press Preseason Women's Basketball Poll, announced Tuesday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

For the first time in program history, the South Dakota State women's basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Poll. The Jackrabbits check in at No. 23 with 67 total votes on the poll, which was released Tuesday.

The Jacks are coming off a 29-9 season that concluded with a WNIT championship victory at Frost Arena. SDSU returns six of its top seven scorers from last year, including 2022 WNIT MVP and 2022 Summit League Preseason Player of the Year Myah Selland. Paige Meyer and Paiton Burckhard, both Summit League preseason first team selections, and Tori Nelson, a Summit League preseason second team pick, are also back for the Jacks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.