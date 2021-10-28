IPSWICH — Tage Ortman rushed for a score and threw for another in Canistota-Freeman’s 14-0 win over Ipswich in the Class 9AA State Football Quarterfinals in Ipswich Thursday.
Ortman rushed for a 5-yard score with just under nine minutes until halftime, and threw a 55 yard score to Will Ortman for the Pride (6-4). Tage Ortman finished with 190 yards and a touchdown passing and 26 yards rushing. Isiah Robertson rushed for 66 yards.
Carson Gohl rushed for 62 yards on 14 carries for Ipswich (8-2).
Ethan Balvin tallied 19 tackles for the Pride defense. Cayden Scott added 13 tackles and Riley Heiberger 12. Luke Petersen tallied 15 tackles and Ian Beyers 12 for Ipswich.
Canistota-Freeman is at Parkston in the Class 9AA semifinals Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.