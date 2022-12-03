WAUSA, Neb. — Wausa outscored Boyd County 30-15 in the second half to claim a 47-40 victory over Spartans in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jaxon Claussen scored 21 points for Wausa, which trailed 25-17 at the half. Cashe Carlson added nine points in the victory.
Wausa, 2-0, hosts Creighton on Tuesday. Boyd County, 1-1, hosts Crofton on Dec. 8.
BOYD COUNTY (1-1) 12 13 8 7 — 40
WAUSA (2-0) 11 6 20 10 — 47
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne used a strong start to each half to claim a 50-28 victory over Ponca in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Wayne led 14-4 after one quarter, then pulled away with a 16-5 edge in the third quarter.
For Ponca, Tucker McGill scored 13 points.
Wayne, 2-0, travels to Wakefield on Tuesday. Ponca, 1-1, travels to Osmond-Randolph on Dec. 8.
PONCA (1-1) 4 7 5 12 — 28
WAYNE (2-0) 14 5 16 15 — 50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.