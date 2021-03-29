The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled the North Dakota-Missouri State football game (Saturday, April 3) at Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D., due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing in UND's Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
The game cannot be rescheduled as UND and Missouri State do not share an open weekend on either April 10 or April 17.
Valley Football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.
