SIOUX FALLS — Yankton’s Jack Pedersen scored 4:05 into overtime to lift the Bucks to a 4-3 victory over Brandon Valley in the boys’ hockey regular season finale for Yankton.
Each team scored twice in the first period, then a power play goal for each team sent the contest into overtime.
Alex Nockels, Donnyraee Marshall and Jace Sedlacek also scored for Yankton. Anders Van Olson, Luke Abbott and Dawson Vellek each had an assist in the victory.
Gavin Stone posted a goal and an assist for Brandon Valley. Blake Schneekloth and Eric Roberts each scored a goal. Dirk Fornwald added an assist for the Ice Cats.
Keenan Wagner made 30 saves in goal for Yankton. Treyson Boesch had 36 saves for Brandon Valley.
Yankton finished with a 7-15 regular season record. The Bucks currently sit in eighth with 14 points, but three teams are within three points or less of Yankton and have games remaining. The top eight teams advance to state, March 10-12 in Brookings.
Yankton 7, Brandon Valley 6
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton overcame two natural hat tricks by Brandon Valley to claim a 7-6 victory over the Ice Cats in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Jace Sedlacek had a hat trick for Yankton. Kylen O’Connor posted a goal and two assists. Taten Benson had a goal and an assist. Anders Van Olson also had an assist for the Bucks. (Two Yankton goals were uncredited according to the SDAHA website).
Cullen Pollard and Caleb Poncelet each had three goals and two assists for Brandon Valley, with each scoring a natural hat trick, meaning all three goals of the hat trick were scored consecutively without any other player scoring in the run. Tripp Stevens, Ethan Ericsson and Jack Reinsch each had an assist for the Ice Cats.
Jayda Tjeerdsma made eight saves and Garrett Haas stopped one shot for Yankton. Brecken Kasse stopped 34 saves for Brandon Valley.
Yankton finished with a 5-12 record, including one overtime loss to give the squad 11 points.
Sioux Falls II 6, Yankton 1
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls II downed Yankton 6-1 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday. The match marked the regular season finale for the Miracle.
Ryan Fenton scored two goals for Sioux Falls. Cannon Schultz, Carson Quam, Ty Salonen and Konnor Lindersmith each had a goal in the victory.
Colton Hopkins scored for Yankton.
Bentley Ideker made five saves in goal for Sioux Falls. Ryan Turner made 44 saves for Yankton.
Yankton finished with a 6-11-1 record and will be the seventh seed in the state tournament, Feb. 24-26 in Rapid City.
Brandon Valley 6, Yankton 4
SIOUX FALLS — Brandon Valley outscored Yankton 3-1 in the third period to claim a 6-4 victory over the Miracle in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
Max Miller scored twice for Brandon Valley. Justin Pederson, Lynden Pyle, Jon LaFond and Nathan Fogerty each had a goal in the victory.
Colton Hopkins scored twice for Yankton. Lucas Feimer and Brett Walker each had a goal. Kalli Koletzky and Dylan Steil each posted an assist for the Miracle.
Quinn Reinwald made 19 saves in goal for Brandon Valley. Ryan Turner stopped 33 shots for the Miracle.
