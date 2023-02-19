SIOUX FALLS — Yankton’s Jack Pedersen scored 4:05 into overtime to lift the Bucks to a 4-3 victory over Brandon Valley in the boys’ hockey regular season finale for Yankton.

Each team scored twice in the first period, then a power play goal for each team sent the contest into overtime.

