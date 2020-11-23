Yankton swept Brandon Valley in boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling action on Friday at Yankton Bowl.
Yankton won the boys’ match 50-0, led by 645 series from both Wyatt Reindl and Carter Teply. Brennan Metteer had a 265 high game and 600 series. Reindl had a 247 high game and Teply added a 238 high game in the match.
Alex Kane posted a 153 high game and 448 series, and Mark Kane had a 155 high game and 413 series to lead Brandon Valley.
The Yankton girls clamed a 37-13 victory. For Yankton, Teighlor Karstens posted a 206 high game and 581 series, and Hannah Washburn had a 204 high game and 565 series to lead the way. Amalee Boese-Rahm added a 224 high game and 540 series.
For Brookings, Elise Myers led the way with a 223 high game and 550 series. Laura Kemner added a 158 high game and 443 series.
Yankton travels to Great Life Suburban Lanes in Sioux Falls next to face Sioux Falls Lincoln. The girls’ match is set for Dec. 3, with the boys’ match on Dec. 4. Each match starts at 4 p.m.
In JV boys’ action, Yankton claimed a 39-11 victory. Nate Myer posted a 181 high game and 463 series, and Connar Becker had 166 high game and 443 series to lead the way. Aidan Harrell added a 163 high game and 443 series.
