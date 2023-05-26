The Dakota Valley Panthers had five performances claim top eight finishes on the second day of South Dakota’s state high school track and field meet.

Dakota Valley was led by Sophia Redler, who placed fourth in the 3200 (11:16.14) and seventh in the 800 (2:22.18). Jorja VanDenHul claimed the runner-up title in the high jump after clearing a height of 5-5. Alex McCullough had a fifth place finish in the 800 run with a time of 2:21.55.

