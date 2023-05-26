The Dakota Valley Panthers had five performances claim top eight finishes on the second day of South Dakota’s state high school track and field meet.
Dakota Valley was led by Sophia Redler, who placed fourth in the 3200 (11:16.14) and seventh in the 800 (2:22.18). Jorja VanDenHul claimed the runner-up title in the high jump after clearing a height of 5-5. Alex McCullough had a fifth place finish in the 800 run with a time of 2:21.55.
“Everyone here works all season to compete at the state meet, so I was excited to be able to compete and place,” Redler said. “It was a great race against some tough competitors.”
Dakota Valley boys had Jack Brown take home fifth place in the 3200 run with a time of 9:43.99.
Ashlyn Koupal, a freshman for Wagner, claimed her third state championship title in the high jump after clearing 5-6 on the second attempt.
“It is an honor to perform on this type of stage and I am really happy with today’s performance,” Koupal said. “This title has felt the best so far because I have had to work so hard this season to earn it.”
Joe Cross of Elk Point-Jefferson ran a personal best of 9:26.99 to claim runner-up in the 3200 run.
“It’s a great experience to run at the state track meet thanks to the environment the fans, coaches, and other athletes create,” Cross said. “I was happy I was able to hold on and have a strong second-place finish today. I will be using this performance for next season, where I will hopefully be able to get the Championship title.”
Andrew Atwood placed third in the 800 run for Beresford with a time of 1:55.85
“I am feeling good after that performance, there were some nerves before the race but I had the faith that I would get through it,” Atwood said. “Working hard and staying focused in both the offseason and at practice helped me prepare for this”.
EPJ’s Bentlee Kollbaum finished fifth in the high jump after clearing 5-0 on her first attempt.
Ethan-Parkston’s Ashyln Tapio placed fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 125-5. Tapio threw this distance on her first attempt.
“I came in with the hopes and the goal to place, so when I learned I made finals I was very excited,” Tapio said. “Once I knew I reached finals, I went in trying to improve the throw, but I am happy with the results.”
Erin Heusinkveld of Bon Homme tied for a sixth-place finish in the high jump after clearing 5-0 on the second attempt.
Other local area Class A performances that competed and made finals:
— Parker’s Braelyn Berens in the girls’ 200.
— Ethan-Parkston’s Kolter Kramer in the boys’ 400.
— Wagner’s Jhett Breen in the boys’ 300 hurdles.
— Elk Point-Jefferson, Parker and Vermillion in the girls’ 800 relay.
— Bon Homme, Ethan-Parkston and Platte-Geddes in the boys’ 800 relay.
— Ethan-Parkston in the boys’ and girls’ 1600 relays.
The third and final day of the South Dakota’s state high school track and field meet will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Sioux Falls.
