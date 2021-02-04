BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Alexis Folkers and Lacey Sprakel combined for 33 points as the Crofton Lady Warriors upended O’Neill 56-38 in the semifinals of the Mid-State Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Friday night in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Folkers finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Sprakel posted 16 points, three rebounds and three steals.
The win sends Crofton (17-3) to Saturday’s conference championship game against Guardian Angels Central Catholic in Battle Creek.
Also for the Lady Warriors, Ella Wragge had nine points, three rebounds and two blocks, Kaley Einrem had six points, five assists and two steals, and Jayden Jordan tallied six points, four assists and four steals.
For O’Neill (16-4), Lauren Young scored 12 points and Alyssa Eichelberger had 10 points.
CROFTON (17-3) 15 15 15 11 — 56
O’NEILL (16-4) 13 6 8 11 — 38
Regular Season
Bon Homme 56, Avon 51
TYNDALL — Thanks to a 23-15 edge in the fourth quarter, the Bon Homme girls’ basketball team rallied past Avon 56-51 on Thursday night in Tyndall.
Erin Heusinkveld finished with 13 points and six rebounds for Bon Homme, while Jaden Kortan had 12 points, Kenzie Carson grabbed eight rebounds, Jurni Vavruska dished out five assists and Jenae Alberts had four steals.
For Avon (4-13), Tiffany Pelton scored 17 points and Alexa Sees had 11 points.
Bon Homme, now 3-11, hosts Freeman on Saturday and Avon hosts Wagner on Saturday.
AVON (4-13) 7 9 10 15 — 51
BON HOMME (3-11) 12 17 4 23 — 56
Scotland 64, Platte-Geddes 63
PLATTE — Grace Fryda’s 24 points helped the Scotland Lady Highlanders win their sixth straight game with a 64-63 victory Thursday over Platte-Geddes in Platte.
Makayla Friederich added 13 points and five rebounds for Scotland (12-4), while Kennedy Bietz had nine points and nine assists. Bailey Vitek and Fryda each had three steals.
For Platte-Geddes, Cadence Van Zee had 21 points, Karly VanDerWerff had 13 points and five rebounds, Regan Hoffman had 16 points and five rebounds, and Hadley Hanson posted nine points.
On Saturday, Scotland will visit Parkston and Platte-Geddes will play Miller.
SCOTLAND (12-4) 20 19 14 11 — 64
PLATTE-GEDDES 15 15 14 19 — 63
AC-DC 49, Wagner 46
WAGNER — Mackenzie Muckey’s 16 points and seven rebounds helped Andes Central-Dakota Christian edge Wagner 49-46 in girls’ basketball action Thursday night in Wagner.
Josie Brouwer added 15 points for AC-DC (11-4), while Lexie VanderPol had nine points, and Allison Muckey tallied seven points and five rebounds.
For Wagner (4-9), Macy Koupal recorded 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Shalayne Nagel had 14 points and five rebounds, and Kya Kjeldgaard grabbed five rebounds and Eve Zephier handed out five assists.
AC-DC visits Colome tonight (Friday) and Wagner visits Avon on Saturday.
Corsica-Stickney 55, Irene-Wakonda 48
IRENE — Raven Barse scored 20 points and Rachel Gerlach added 19 as top-ranked Corsica-Stickney beat Irene-Wakonda 55-48 on Thursday night in Irene.
It was a rematch of last season’s Class B state tournament opener.
For Irene-Wakonda (8-7), McKenna Mohr had 13 points, while Katie Knodel recorded 12 points, five rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Nora O’Malley had 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Emma Marshall had 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Emma Orr also added seven rebounds.
Irene-Wakonda visits Menno on Saturday and Corsica-Stickney will host Kimball-White Lake next Tuesday in Corsica.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (15-2) 10 12 22 11 — 55
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-7) 12 10 12 14 — 48
S.F. Christian 48, Vermillion 43
VERMILLION — Lexi Unruh’s 21 points and 10 rebounds helped Sioux Falls Christian edge Vermillion 48-43 in a girls’ game Thursday at Vermillion High School.
Kylah Vandonkersgoed added eight points, and Ellie Lems had seven points and seven rebounds for Sioux Falls Christian (14-1).
For Vermillion (9-5), Lexi Plitzuweit finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, while Kasey Hanson tallied 11 points and four rebounds. Brooke Jensen had seven points off the bench and Shandie Ludwig had six points.
Vermillion plays Redfield in Saturday’s Dakota XII/NEC Clash in Madison.
SF CHRISTIAN (14-1) 9 14 14 11 — 48
VERMILLION (9-5) 12 10 8 13 — 43
Freeman 60, Alcester-Hudson 53
ALCESTER — Rijjy Peterson scored 25 points as Freeman defeated Alcester-Hudson 60-53 in a girls’ basketball game Thursday evening in Alcester.
Kate Miller added 18 points for Freeman (4-10).
Alcester-Hudson (5-10) got 14 points from Elly Doering, 11 points from Abby Walth and 10 points from Alexis Gray.
Freeman visits Bon Homme on Saturday and Alcester-Hudson visits Beresford next Thursday.
FREEMAN (4-10) 14 9 16 21 — 60
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-10) 10 12 9 22 — 53
Dakota Valley 61, EPJ 27
ELK POINT — Rylee Rosenquist scored 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Dakota Valley ran past Elk Point-Jefferson 61-27 on Thursday in Elk Point.
Grace Bass added nine points and Brooke Carlson also grabbed eight rebounds for Dakota Valley, which built a 35-16 halftime lead.
EPJ got eight points and five rebounds from Emma Scarmon, as well as six points from both Kaitlyn VanRoekel and Ashley Brewer.
DAKOTA VALLEY 12 23 18 8 — 61
ELK POINT-JEFF. 9 7 4 7 — 27
DR St. Mary 50, Freeman Academy-Marion 19
DELL RAPIDS — Dell Rapids St. Mary built a 35-12 halftime lead on the way to a 50-19 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Ella Heinitz scored 12 points for St. Mary. Ella Griffin and Madala Hanson each had 10 points in the victory.
Jada Koerner posted 14 points and four steals for FA-M.
St. Mary, 10-4, travels to Arlington on Monday. Freeman Academy-Marion travels to Viborg-Hurley today (Friday).
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (2-13) 7 5 3 4 — 19
DR ST. MARY (10-4) 14 21 11 4 — 50
Hanson 60, MVP 39
ALEXANDRIA — Annalyse Weber scored 17 points and three teammates also reached double figures as Hanson routed Mount Vernon-Plankinton 60-39 on Thursday in Alexandria.
Karlie Goergen added 12 points in the win, while Mekiah Campbell had 11 points and five rebounds, and Shelby Hernandez also scored 11 points.
For MVP, Maria Baker scored 17 points, and Emilee Fox recorded 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
MOUNT VERN.-PLANK. (9-5) 12 8 8 11 — 39
HANSON (12-3) 20 10 18 12 — 60
Washington 70, Pierre 20
SIOUX FALLS — Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 21 points as Sioux Falls Washington built a 44-12 halftime lead en route to a 70-20 win over Pierre on Thursday night in Sioux Falls.
Sydni Schetnan added 11 points and seven rebounds for Washington (9-2), and Brielle Biteler scored 10 points.
Pierre (6-8) got six points and four rebounds from Remington Price.
PIERRE (6-8) 5 7 1 7 — 20
WASHINGTON (9-2) 21 23 17 9 — 70
Tri-Valley 54, Dell Rapids 17
COLTON — Tri-Valley jumped out to a 35-11 halftime lead and coasted to a 54-17 victory over Dell Rapids in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Tabor Teel scored 20 points for Tri-Valley. Paige Jewett added 15 points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Dell Rapids.
Both teams are in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday in Madison. Tri-Valley faces Groton Area, while Dell Rapids faces Deuel.
DELL RAPIDS (3-13) 8 3 4 2 — 17
TRI-VALLEY (7-7) 15 20 13 6 — 54
