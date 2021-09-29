SIOUX FALLS — The University of South Dakota will host the United States Air Force Academy at the Sanford Pentagon in a non-conference men’s basketball game at 1 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19. Veterans will receive free entry to the game. Additional tickets for family members and guests of veterans are available for purchase. The game will air live on Midco Sports, the Midco Sports app and ESPN+.
Following the South Dakota vs. Air Force game, the Sioux Falls Skyforce will play a regular season contest at the Pentagon.
This will be South Dakota’s 12th appearance at the Sanford Pentagon. The Coyotes have an all-time record of 5-6 on Heritage Court. USD is coming off a 14-11 season, finishing with an 11-4 record in the Summit League.
This will be the first visit to the Sanford Pentagon for the Air Force. The Falcons finished last season 5-20, but picked up a 68-66 win on the road at Nevada.
The matchup kicks off the 2021-22 NCAA Division I schedule of events at the Sanford Pentagon.
• Nov. 11 – South Dakota vs. Air Force
• Nov. 12: The Invitational features some of the most decorated programs in women’s college basketball. Arizona will face off against Louisville at 3:30 p.m. followed by South Carolina vs. South Dakota at 6 p.m.
• Nov. 22-24: The Crossover Classic is a three-day men’s basketball event that features Washington, George Mason, Nevada and South Dakota State. Games tip off at 6 and 8:30 p.m. all three days.
• Dec. 11: Creighton vs. BYU
