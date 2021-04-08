When the University of South Dakota women’s volleyball team qualified for the NCAA Tournament with its title victory in the Summit League Tournament, I was excited for our Bailey Zubke. With the tournament in Omaha, sending him to cover the tournament wasn’t going to be a hard sell. (Due to a personal conflict, I was not going to be able to cover the NCAA Tournament.)
Then the word came down that the NCAA isn’t allowing the media that covered teams throughout the season to cover the tournament on site until the regional finals (read: Elite Eight).
Fans won’t be permitted before that point, either, which begs the question: If the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments found a way to have a few fans in before the regional finals, why can’t they figure something out to allow the same for volleyball? Maddie Wiedenfeld, for example, will be playing in the NCAA Tournament in her hometown, but her family can only watch her online.
Earlier this week, even more of the tournament’s shortcomings were brought to light.
— Each team’s travel roster for the tournament will include no more than 27 members. For USD, which lists 15 players and five coaches on its roster, that leaves room for seven to handle everything else that goes with a team in the NCAA Tournament.
— Reports came out earlier this week that the first two rounds, which will be exclusively aired on the streaming service ESPN3, will not have play-by-play or color commentary on the webcasts. In a statement Thursday, the NCAA said that “as in previous years, there is no requirement to produce coverage of or provide live commentary in the first and second rounds of the Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship,” noting that ESPN committed to cover each match by livestream or broadcast.
— And, of course, there is the fact that only 48 teams are competing in Omaha beginning next week, not the 64 teams that traditionally would compete for a national title.
(We’ll see that happen again next month with track and field, as the typical 48-athlete field that qualifies for the NCAA East and West Regionals will be reduced to 32.)
Granted, the short-changing of a NCAA event that is not the Division I men’s basketball tournament shouldn’t come as a surprise, based on what came out about the Division I women’s basketball tournament once teams arrived in San Antonio: sub-standard training facilities, minimal “gift bags” compared to the swag delivered to their male counterparts, etc.
The standard response, of course, is that we should be “glad they’re even having a tournament.” My response would be this: If we could have the full men’s basketball tournament without short-changing those athletes, why can’t we do that for other sports?
The USD volleyball team plays Missouri at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15. The winner of that match plays ninth-seeded Ohio State on Thursday, April 16, at 11 a.m.
A Big Loss To Our Readers, And To Me
As many of you may have already noticed, Jeremy Hoeck’s byline/tagline hasn’t appeared in the Press & Dakotan in the last couple of weeks. Jeremy left the paper as of March 20, leaving behind a 15-year gig that produced two National Sports Media Association (NSMA) South Dakota Sportswriter of the Year Awards (should have been more), and countless other honors.
Jeremy came to my staff as a part-timer, part of a talented trio of University of South Dakota writers I had the fortune of having working together. Timing worked in his favor, as we created a full-time sports position at about the same time he was graduating.
I will be honest: with our small staff and with me not planning to go anywhere any time soon, I didn’t expect him to stay for more than a year or two. He was a full-time member of my staff for 13 years.
Jeremy was exactly what a 30-something that was starting to burn out from the grind needed: someone to not only lift the load, but challenge me to take my own work to new heights. It is no coincidence at all that our first Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) national award and my one NSMA Sportswriter of the Year honor came after a few years of us working together full time.
Over the years, our work relationship developed into more of a “co-sports editor” role than editor and assistant. We would interview prospective part-timers together, and I relied on his insight to help us pick some great individuals that we got to work with. He played an active role in helping those part-timers develop, and continued to push me to keep building my skill set.
And Jeremy has been more than a great coworker. He’s been a great friend.
I’m still trying to figure out where the Press & Dakotan sports department is without him. Bailey Zubke — mentioned in part one of this column — has been a great help, handling many of the USD duties while also picking up much of the slack on the Spring Sports Preview section that came out today. Newcomer Leila Schumacher has also been helpful, and the preview section includes her first official P&D byline.
We will be filling his position — hopefully sooner rather than later — but Jeremy’s departure will definitely leave a mark. Between trying to get everything done that he would be doing and getting the preview section done, it took me until three weeks after he left to write about him.
(By the way, our loss is the community’s gain. Jeremy is now at the Yankton Public Library. I’m already seeing more of them on social media than before.)
