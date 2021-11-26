VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota football program is hosting its first playoff game inside the DakotaDome since 1986 Saturday as the Coyotes host Southern Illinois Saturday at 5 p.m.
USD is making its second appearance in the FCS Playoff with the first trip to the playoff resulting in a first round win over Nicholls State before a loss to Sam Houston State in the second round. Neither game was a home game for the Coyotes. This time around, the Coyotes get a familiar foe on their home turf.
The Coyotes and Salukis both play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and are two of six MVFC teams in the 2021 playoffs. The two didn’t play each other in the regular season this year. Both teams enter the game with 7-4 records overall and 5-3 records in the conference.
Both USD and SIU are entering the playoffs off regular season ending losses. USD fell to North Dakota State 52-24. Southern Illinois lost to Youngstown State, a non-playoff team from the MVFC, 35-18. The Salukis have lost three of their last four games, while the Coyotes have won two of their last three.
South Dakota and Southern Illinois have seven similar opponents from conference play this year. Southern Illinois picked up wins over Illinois State, Western Illinois, South Dakota State, North Dakota and Indiana State in similar opponent games. USD earned wins over Indiana State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois and South Dakota State. Both teams lost to Missouri State.
The Coyotes are led by a group of freshman and seniors on the offensive side of the ball. Freshman quarterback Carson Camp leads the offense with freshman running backs Travis Theis and Nate Thomas getting a large chunk of the workload in the backfield with Camp. Camp’s leading receiver is freshman Carter Bell, but seniors Caleb Vander Esch and Brett Samson contribute heavily in the passing game.
Defensively, the Coyotes have one of the top defenders in the conference in Jack Cochrane, who is tied for the conference lead in interceptions (5). The Coyote secondary is dealing with injuries. But senior Elijah Reed will look to keep an otherwise young and fairly inexperienced group together Saturday.
The Salukis are led by quarterback Nic Baker, who has thrown for 2,816 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. Southern Illinois uses a share at the running back spot, with Javon Williams Jr. and Justin Strong both over 450 rushing yards on the season. Williams has 475 yards and nine touchdowns while Strong has 457 yards and two scores.
The winner of the two MVFC schools faces another conference school in North Dakota State. The Coyotes faced NDSU in the final week of the regular season and lost, but the Salukis didn’t have the Bison on their 2021 schedule.
The Coyotes and Salukis are set to kick-off inside the DakotaDome at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
Southern Illinois (7-4) at South Dakota (7-4)
5 p.m., DakotaDome
SERIES: Each team has won three meetings.
LAST MEETING: SIU won the last matchup, 48-28 in Vermillion during the 2019 season.
LAST TIME OUT: USD lost a 52-24 decision at North Dakota State. SIU dropped a 35-18 decision against Youngstown State.
NEXT UP: The winner of this game travels to Fargo, N.D., for a second-round matchup against North Dakota State. Start time will be 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.
FOLLOW THE GAME: Our Bailey Zubke (@BaileyZubke) will post updates on Twitter. The game will be available on the Coyote Sports Network, as well as ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.