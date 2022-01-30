SIOUX FALLS — The top-ranked Wagner Red Raiders outlasted Luverne, Minnesota, 45-41 in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Ashlyn Koupal led Wagner with 18 points. Emma Yost posted 13 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.
Elizabeth Wagner led Luverne with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Wagner travels to Hanson on Tuesday. Luverne hosts Worthington, Minnesota, on Thursday.
WAGNER (13-0) 7 18 16 4 — 45
LUVERNE (13-4) 6 10 22 3 — 41
Lewis & Clark Conference
Bloomfield 55, Walthill 11
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Ninth-seeded Bloomfield rolled to a 55-11 victory over Walthill in the Clark Division opening round of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Madison Abbenhaus finished with 19 points and five steals for Bloomfield. Alexandra Eisenhauer flirted with a triple double, posting 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals. Tenly Gilsdorf added seven points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Walthill, which will travel to Allen to face Winside on Tuesday.
Bloomfield will host the semifinal round of the Clark Division on Tuesday, taking on Hartington-Newcastle in the 6 p.m. game.
WALTHILL 4 3 2 2 — 11
BLOOMFIELD 7 28 14 6 — 55
Other Games
Avon 39, Kimball-White Lake 25
AVON — Avon outscored Kimball-White Lake 25-13 in the second half to claim a 39-25 victory over the WiLdKats in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Tiffany Pelton finished with 17 points and five steals for Avon. Courntey Sees posted eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists. McKenna Kocmich added eight points in the victory.
Ryann Nielsen led KWL with 12 points. Dani Deffenbaugh added nine rebounds.
Avon, 7-7 after an 0-4 start, hosts Menno on Tuesday. KWL travels to Wolsey-Wessington on Tuesday.
KIMBALL-WL (2-11) 6 6 4 9 — 25
AVON (7-7) 6 8 12 13 — 39
