SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota sophomore Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the Summit League volleyball offensive player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.
Juhnke, honored for the second time this season, averaged 5.83 kills in two matches for the Coyotes in a two-match sweep of Western Illinois over the weekend.
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native, matched a season high for a three-set match with 18 kills to go with a season best .429 hitting percentage and a season best five total blocks in Friday’s sweep.
She tallied 17 kills, nine digs and four blocks during Saturday’s sweep and leads the Coyotes in kills per set at 4.19.
“Elizabeth had a great weekend,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “She was instrumental in our wins this weekend and I am proud of how she has worked to continue to get better as the year progresses.
“I am excited to see what she is going to be able to do this weekend going into the conference tournament.”
South Dakota (13-6) faces Kansas City (13-3) in the Summit League Tournament semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. inside the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
