CANTON — Dakota Valley used 17 steals to create 28 extra field goal attempts, claiming a 96-69 victory over Canton in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Isaac Bruns posted 24 points and nine rebounds to lead Dakota Valley. Jaxon Wingert scored 18 points off the bench. Randy Rosenquist had 16 points and five assists. Jaxson Hennies added 10 points and Brayden Major posted five assists in the victory.
Derek Tieszen and Jacob Vande Weerd each scored 18 points for Canton. Matt Anderson added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Dakota Valley, 2-0, hosts Tea Area on Monday. Canton, 1-3, hosts Lennox on Monday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (2-0) 31 19 18 27 — 95
CANTON (1-3) 15 13 22 19 — 69
Viborg-Hurley 53, Irene-Wakonda 37
HURLEY — Hayden Gilbert led Viborg-Hurley to a 53-37 win over Irene-Wakonda Friday night in Hurley.
Gilbert tallied 28 points and nine rebounds for Viborg-Hurley (3-0). Blake Schroedermeier added nine points and nine rebounds.
Connor Libby led Irene-Wakonda (2-1) with 16 points. Miles Pollman added seven points and seven rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley is at Elk Point-Jefferson Tuesday.
IW (2-1) 13 4 9 11 —37
VH (3-0) 13 15 12 13 —53
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 86, Plainview 34
LAUREL, Neb. — Jake Rath and Wilton Roberts led Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to an 86-34 win over Plainview Friday night in Laurel.
Rath recorded a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Bears (6-0). Wilton Roberts added 13 points and six steals.
No stats reported for Plainview (3-2).
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is at home against Bloomfield Tuesday. Plainview is at home against Elkhorn Valley Saturday.
Bon Homme 40, Scotland 36
TYNDALL — Bon Homme outscored Scotland 9-4 in the fourth quarter to take down Scotland 40-36 in Tyndall Friday night.
Landon Bares tallied 11 points and five rebounds for Bon Homme (1-0). Riley Rothschadl added nine points and five rebounds. Carter Uecker contributed eight points and seven assists.
Lucas Dennis led Scotland (0-1) with 12 points. Stephen Johnson added eight points and Dawson Bietz 10 rebounds.
Scotland is at home against Andes Central-Dakota Christian today at 5 p.m. Bon Homme is at McCook Central-Montrose today at 3:30 p.m.
SCOTLAND (0-1) 14 7 11 4 —36
BON HOMME (1-0) 7 10 14 9 —40
Wynot 66, Wausa 45
WYNOT, Neb. — Four players scored in double figures to lead Wynot to a 66-45 win over Wausa Friday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Charlie Schroeder tallied 20 points to lead Wynot (6-0). Dylan Heine added 15 points and Zach Foxhoven 12. Jack Kuchta added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Jon Nissen tallied 13 points for Wausa (4-2). Jaxon Claussen added 12 points.
Wynot is at home against Randolph Monday. Wausa is at home against Niobrara-Verdigre Monday.
WAUSA (4-2) 9 19 8 9 —45
WYNOT (6-0) 22 22 12 10 —66
Ponca 52, Tri County Northeast 40
PONCA, Neb. — Zach Fernau led Ponca to a 52-40 win over Tri County Northeast Friday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Fernau tallied 17 points, including five three-pointers for Ponca (2-4). Ben Bodlak added 11 points.
No stats reported for Tri County Northeast (3-3).
Ponca hosts Battle Creek Tuesday. Tri County Northeast plays in the Summerland Holiday Tournament Dec. 27 and 28.
TCN (3-3) 15 0 14 11 —40
PONCA (2-4) 8 19 11 14 —52
Hanson 62, Menno 37
MENNO — Hanson downed Menno 62-37 in Cornbelt Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Luke Haiar and Ethan Cheeseman each scored 13 points for Hanson.
For Menno, Blake Rames scored 12 points. Tyler Massey added 10 points and five rebounds.
Hanson, 3-0, travels to the Corn Palace to face Kimball-White Lake on Monday. Menno hosts Wagner on Tuesday.
MENNO (0-3) 11 8 13 5 — 37
HANSON (3-0) 23 20 17 2 — 62
Neligh-Oakdale 47, Bloomfield 40
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Neligh-Oakdale built a 26-11 halftime lead and held on for a 47-40 victory over Bloomfield in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
No statistics were reported for Neligh-Oakdale (3-3), which is off until the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament, Dec. 28-29.
Dalton Gieselman scored 16 points to lead Bloomfield. Layne Warrior added 14 points.
Bloomfield travels to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Tuesday.
NELIGH-OAKDALE (3-3) 13 13 9 12 — 47
BLOOMFIELD (2-3) 7 4 15 14 — 40
S.F. Christian 66, Elk Point-Jefferson 46
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian pulled away from Elk Point-Jefferson 66-46 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action, Friday in Sioux Falls.
Brooks Nelson scored 17 points and Ethan Bruns netted 16 points for SFC. Logan Schipper added 10 points in the victory.
Devon Smitz and Chace Fornia each scored 11 points for EPJ. Easton Kempe added 10 points.
SFC, 2-1, faces O’Gorman today (Saturday). EPJ, 2-2, hosts Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 69, Freeman 31
FREEMAN — Reed Rus recorded a double-double to lead Mount Vernon-Plankinton to a 69-31 win over Freeman Friday night in Freeman.
Rus recorded 31 points and 12 rebounds for Mount Vernon-Plankinton. Ryan Chapman added 13 points.
Jacob Swensen and Justin Wollmann tallied seven points each for Freeman.
MVP (1-1) 16 19 22 12 —69
FREEMAN (0-4) 9 7 9 6 —31
