Everyone’s collective journey collided for Kaua Nishigaya.
His long journey a year ago from Hawaii to South Dakota.
His parents’ and sister’s journey this week from Hawaii to South Dakota.
And, of course, his school’s journey to fielding a football team.
They all came together on Saturday afternoon at a near-capacity Crane-Youngworth Field.
It was, as Nishigaya — a sophomore at Mount Marty University — put it, “about time.”
“This was a long journey, but it was worth it,” he said as he stood by family after Mount Marty’s 20-3 loss to Dakota Wesleyan in his school’s inaugural football game.
“I’ve been waiting for this ever since I got to Yankton.”
So too have many other people.
On a sunny day filled with tailgate parties, alumni gatherings, filled bleachers, pregame ceremonies and plenty of ‘firsts,’ Mount Marty finally played its long-awaited first football game after announcing the formation of the program back in April 2019.
Two and a half years of planning finally resulted in a game day atmosphere.
“When I woke up, I couldn’t believe it was finally here,” Mount Marty head coach John Michaletti said. “Then we get here and of course the clock moves so slowly.
“When we got to the kickoff, that’s when it all finally sank in; that our hard work is paying off.”
The day’s festivities featured a football game, of course, and the hometown Lancers — wearing their gold helmets — held their own for a bulk of the contest, despite committing 11 penalties (as did Dakota Wesleyan) and struggling to maintain drives.
Fourteen of the game’s combined 22 penalties occurred in the first half, which was likely due to the two teams’ excitement for the game.
“We probably had too much intensity right away,” Mount Marty junior defensive back Dylan Capps said. “But we were like horses in the stable. We wanted to get out there.”
Dakota Wesleyan got the scoring started with a Kiel Nelson 31-yard touchdown pass to Haustyn Forney at the 9:02 mark of the first quarter. The Tigers then threatened to score again on its next series, but a Jamin Arend fumble in the end zone was recovered by the Lancers.
On Mount Marty’s first drive of the second quarter, Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas drilled a 34-yard field goal at the 12:18 mark. Dakota Wesleyan then took a 13-3 lead into halftime after Austin Lee hit Jakob Oxos for a 70-yard touchdown with 2:45 remaining in the second quarter.
It was at the halftime break when the Lancers were finally able to calm down, according to Michaletti.
“We had to come out here, take a breath and settle in,” he said. “Our young guys didn’t know what to expect, and everyone was going to be amped up anyway.”
Mount Marty had a chance to inch closer, but a 47-yard field goal midway through the third quarter fell just short, and the teams then traded punts until the game’s final minutes.
Following an interception by junior defensive back Avry Rice with 7:07 left, the Lancers got all the way down to the 7-yard line. A fourth down pass, however, fell incomplete at the goal line, and Dakota Wesleyan’s Arend answered shortly after with an 83-yard touchdown run to put the game away.
Arend finished the game with 191 yards on 17 carries, while Nelson and Lee both passed for more than 100 yards. Dakota Wesleyan amassed 440 yards and limited Mount Marty to 3-of-21 on third down and 96 rushing yards on 39 carries.
A week after being shut out in a loss to Dakota State, Dakota Wesleyan (1-1) knew full well what it could be facing when it made the trip to Yankton for Mount Marty’s inaugural game, according to head coach Ross Cimpl.
“I thought our guys did a good job of understanding the magnitude of this game,” he said. “Part of it is probably because we lost last week and they wanted to bounce back, but we wanted to make sure they knew how big of a deal this was.”
To that point, he added that he had never been a part of a program’s inaugural and likely never will be again.
Although Mount Marty didn’t score a touchdown in its first game, there were plenty of other ‘firsts’ to go around.
Sophomore quarterback Davian Guajardo completed 21-of-49 passes for 226 yards with an interception, while Nishigaya was the leading rusher with 62 yards. Yankton native Rex Ryken hauled in 11 receptions for 96 yard, and juniors Drew Pendelton and Jaren Mortensen tied for the team high with 11 tackles. Sophomore Marcus Jnofinn recovered a fumble, while Rice and Capps both recorded an interception.
“That’s not a first-year type of a team,” Cimpl said. “They’ve got some really good players and they’re well coached.”
And the Lancers also have their first game under the belt.
“I can’t thank everyone in our administration and at Mount Marty for everything they’ve done to make this happen,” Michaletti said. “This was a great atmosphere.”
Mount Marty estimated that the attendance was approximately 3,200, which included a nearly-full student section in the east end zone and a large contingent of Dakota Wesleyan fans in the south bleachers.
“This was the kind of atmosphere you don’t get very often in the NAIA,” Cimpl said.
It was worth the wait, according to Capps.
“Football is back,” he said, with a smile. “That’s all it is.
“The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but everyone brought the energy today.”
Mount Marty continues Great Plains Athletic Conference play with a road trip next week for a Saturday game at Jamestown (North Dakota).
“We saw some good things and things we’ll have to work on, but we’ll only get better,” Nishigaya said.
