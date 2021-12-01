BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Several area student-athletes were among the 685 to earn Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic honors for the fall 2021 season. Those named to the “Team of Excellence” have a 3.6 cumulative GPA or higher, while those on the All-Academic Team have a 3.2 cumulative GPA or better.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team and in at least their second year of competition at their current institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible). Furthermore, the student-athlete must have completed at least one full academic year at their current institution (student must be in at least their 3rd academic-year semester at their institution).
Here are the area honorees, broken down by sport (A ^ denotes Team of Excellence honorees):
Women’s Cross Country: Cait Savey^, Jr., Augustana, Beresford; Hannah Ebert, Sr., Sioux Falls, Beresford; Allie Rosener^, Sr., Wayne State, Newcastle, Neb.
Football: Jack Antonson^, So., MSU-Moorhead, Beresford; Trejon King^, Jr., Northern State, Irene; Brennan Moran^, Sr., Sioux Falls, North Sioux City; John (Grant) Rice, Sr., Sioux Falls, Gayville; Noah Scott, So., Wayne State, Randolph, Neb.
Volleyball: Nicole Jacobson, Jr., Sioux Falls, Dakota Dunes
