ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty track and field team took home eight top-eight finishes with limited entries on the final day of the Red Raider Open, Thursday at Orange City, Iowa.
The Lancers pulled out of the meet midway through Thursday’s competition due to windy conditions.
On the women’s side, Kiana Payer (Armour) was third in the triple jump (30-7). Jessica Niles (Beresford) and Heather Maier (Gayville) finished seventh and eighth in the high jump, each clearing 4-10 3/4. Helen Flynn placed eighth in the shot put with a toss of 36-4 1/4.
Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska) took home a pair of top-five finishes, placing third in the high jump (6-1) and fifth in the discus (110-6 3/4) for the Lancer men. Deontae Howard was third in the long jump (19-4 1/4). Andrew Nanfito (110-10 1/2) was fourth in the discus.
Mount Marty next heads to Vermillion for the USD Challenge, April 22-23.
