VERMILLION — Four Coyotes have qualified for the upcoming NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships scheduled for March 11-13 at the Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
All four athletes will compete for the first time at a national meet, although senior Ethan Bray and sophomore Brithton Senior were qualifiers a year ago. The meet was canceled by the NCAA just a day before competition was scheduled to start. Joining them are first-time qualifiers sophomore Gen Hirata and freshman Eerik Haamer.
Bray enters the meet with the fourth-best height in the men’s pole vault. His lifetime best vault of 18-6 ½ (5.65m) came at the SDSU Last Chance meet. Bray’s vaulted past 18-5 for the last three meets. He has won every meet in 2021, including last weekend’s Summit League Championships.
Joining Bray in the men’s pole vault, Haamer is tied for eighth in the field. His best height of 17-10 ½ (5.45m) also came at the SDSU Last Chance meet. He finished runner-up to Bray at the Summit meet this weekend with a jump of 17-9 ¾ (5.43m).
Hirata enters the meet tied for seventh in the women’s pole vault field. She vaulted a lifetime best of 14-3 ¼ (4.35) at last weekend’s Summit League Championships. Hirata won her first Summit title with the height.
After a dramatic entry into the field in 2020, advancing after a medical scratch, Senior is solidly into the field in 2021 in the 10th position. Senior clocked his season best of 7.77 seconds in the semifinals of the Summit League Championships. He successfully defended his Summit title and advances to his second-straight national meet.
The Summit League has qualified 13 entries to the NCAA Championships.
Senior is the first Coyote to get underway with the 60-meter hurdle semifinals set for 2:15 p.m. Friday, March 12. The final race is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hirata takes the stage at 6:15 p.m. Friday, March 12, in the women’s pole vault. Bray and Haamer will be in action on Saturday afternoon. The men’s pole vault competition gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
The meet will be closed to fans, but live championship meet coverage will be streamed on ESPN3 using the WatchESPN app. Additional details of the live ESPN3 coverage will be forthcoming. In addition, a tape-delayed TV broadcast will air on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
