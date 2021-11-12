Yankton senior Jordynn Salvatori was named to the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball team, announced Friday.
Salvatori recorded 272 kills, 302 digs and 22 blocks (two solo) during the regular season. She also had 31 ace serves on the season.
Yankton senior Chloe McDermott was named an honorable mention selection. McDermott had a team-best 284 kills and 32 ace serves, as well as 286 digs and 23 blocks (6 solo).
Yankton finished with a 14-14 overall record, the first season with a .500 record since 2011.
ALL-ESD TEAM
Kazi Ellingson, Brandon Valley; Liz Kopp, Brandon Valley; Taylor Stemen, Brandon Valley; Abby Meister, Harrisburg; Morrisen Samuels, Harrisburg; Emily Dale, Huron; Brynn Gose, Huron; Kaspen Alm, Mitchell; Lizzie Tyler, Mitchell; Ayvrie Kaiser, Pierre; Lily Sanchez, Pierre; Jordynn Salvatori, Yankton
HONORABLE MENTION
Sydney Evans, Aberdeen Central; Hannah Parliament, Brandon Valley; Bryn Huber, Huron; Chloe McDermott, Yankton
