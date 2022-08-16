SIOUX FALLS — Tickets for the annual induction banquet for the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, scheduled for Sept. 25 in Sioux Falls, are now available. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Convention Center in Sioux Falls.
There is a cost for admission, with an increased cost for tickets purchased at the door. Advance tickets are available at www.sdshof.com.
The inductees being honored this year are Janel Birrenkott, Bryan Brewer, Jill Christensen, Doug Clark, Kath Courtney, Gary Evjen, Gene Johnson, Dave Krauth, Megan Mahoney, Bill Matthews, Alan Miller, Tom Rudebusch, Jeff Schemmel, Paul Tierney and Vince Whipple.
With these 15 inductees, the hall will have enshrined 336 women and men from every sport and corner of the state. The South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1968 by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association. It is now managed by a group of volunteers from across that state.
For questions about the banquet, or sponsorship of the Hall of Fame, contact Scott Fiedler at 605-940-5564.
