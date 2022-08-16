SIOUX FALLS — Tickets for the annual induction banquet for the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, scheduled for Sept. 25 in Sioux Falls, are now available. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Convention Center in Sioux Falls.

There is a cost for admission, with an increased cost for tickets purchased at the door. Advance tickets are available at www.sdshof.com.

