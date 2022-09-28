VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes football team may be on bye this week, but they are starting to gear up for a challenging rivalry matchup against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Brookings on Oct. 8.
“The fact that we’re able to implement the South Dakota State game plan here this week gives our guys an extra week mentally to kind of devour all of that information, which will be valuable,” Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson said in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday morning.
USD will be traveling to Brookings in what will be a rematch of last year’s miracle finish at the DakotaDome for the Coyotes as they defeated the Jackrabbits 23-20 on Carson Camp’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Webb as time expired.
Despite the Coyotes being 1-3, Nielson believes that playing the No. 3 team in the nation provides his team with a chance to show how the team has improved throughout the season.
“Playing good teams helps you find out a lot about your team,” Nielson said. “Our guys are not discouraged (despite our record). They understand that (with) the season ahead of us here, there’s still a lot of opportunity. The focus this week is going to be good. We’re going to address some things that we need to address in all three phases of the game and transition through the course of the week into preparation with South Dakota State.
“We’ve got some fundamental things that we need to improve upon immensely. We’re going to take that opportunity to do that. It allows you to add a few things that maybe you haven’t had time to add. Offensively, (we have an opportunity to) refocus a few things with the (coaching staff) transitions that we’ve had there.”
Having the bye week early gives the team a chance to hit the reset button as well as get the younger players involved in practice more.
“I like having a bye week early in the year (because) it gives you a little bit of time this week to devote some additional reps to some of your younger guys who you think have an opportunity, either through the four-game red shirt rule or in terms of providing depth, to get a number of repetitions for those guys,” Nielson said. “We’ll have some (practice) periods today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) where we’ll focus on the younger guys in our system and try to help them improve for the stretch run.”
Managing the redshirt rule is something that all college football teams are challenged with. Nielson will play a player if he feels like that player can help the team.
“There are a few guys that by this point in time during the season that are making good progress,” Nielson said. “We hope this week helps those guys make even more progress. Then, it’s just a matter of trying to manage (and find out) if somebody is able to significantly help you. We’re going to play (players) whether they’re a true freshman or not. If we think the redshirt year is beneficial, what we’ll try to do is manage a way that we can utilize them over the course of four games, save that year of eligibility, but still incorporate them into those games where we can.”
Nielson will be counting on Camp to make smart decisions, which will give the Coyotes a better chance of pulling off the upset against the Jackrabbits. One aspect of his decision making that will be important in the contest is if and when the Coyotes send Camp on designed quarterback runs.
“(Carson) did some really good things (against North Dakota State),” Nielson said. “There are a couple of third-down plays where we could have got the ball to a different place. Those are the kinds of things that we’ve got to do a better job from a coaching standpoint (with) making sure that we are getting the looks during the week that helps him make those decisions on Saturday.”
Game time between the Coyotes and Jackrabbits on Oct. 8 is set for 2 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
