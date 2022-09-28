Bob Nielson
Buy Now

South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson looks at his play sheet during the Missouri Valley Football Conference game against North Dakota State, Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. USD is using this week’s bye to focus on fundamentals as the Coyotes prep for a matchup with South Dakota State on Oct. 8.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes football team may be on bye this week, but they are starting to gear up for a challenging rivalry matchup against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Brookings on Oct. 8.

“The fact that we’re able to implement the South Dakota State game plan here this week gives our guys an extra week mentally to kind of devour all of that information, which will be valuable,” Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson said in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday morning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.