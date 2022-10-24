The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is South Dakota State head women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston. Johnston, in his 23rd season at the helm of the Jackrabbits, led the program to the Women’s NIT championship to cap the 2022 season. He boasts a 542-179 career record, including 260-58 in conference play.
