GREGORY — Mount Vernon-Plankinton ran away with a team sweep of the Southeast South Dakota Conference Track and Field Championships, Tuesday in Gregory.
On the boys’ side, MVP downed Winner 143.5 to 105. Chamberlain (96), Gregory (94) and Bon Homme (81) rounded out the top five.
The MVP boys had just one champion, Jordan Stoltz in the triple jump (39-8).
Bon Homme’s Isaac Crownover had a big day, winning the 200 (22.6) and 400 (51.7), and anchoring the Cavaliers to victory in the 400 (45.2) and 800 (1:35.1) relays. Logan Winckler, Easton Mudder and Riley Rothschadl ran the first three legs of those relays.
Platte-Geddes had two champions, both in the field events. Lee Reiser won the shot put (49-2) and Parker Bailey won the pole vault (11-3).
Ethan-Parkston won the medley relay, as Cael Ryther, Jaxon Koch, Kolter Kramer and Gage Hohn combined to finish in 3:55.7. Wagner’s Brayden Kreber won the long jump (19-0 1/2).
Winner’s Aaron Monk swept the hurdles, winning the 110s in 15.0 and the 300s in 41.2, and ran on the Warriors’ winning 1600 relay (3:32.8). Kade Watson, the 800 champ (2:04.4), also ran on that winning relay.
Chamberlain’s Dom Santiago won the 1600 (4:43.7) and 3200 (10:14.2), and ran on the Cubs’ winning 3200 relay (9:04.3).
The MVP girls beat out Ethan-Parkston 180 to 106.5. Chamberlain (80), Winner (89) and Bon Homme (86) completed the top five.
The Titan girls won eight events, with Berkeley Engelland sweeping the 100 (12.7), 200 (25.8), 400 (57.4) and 800 (2:19.0). Clara Fink won the shot put (38-7 1/2) and discus (109-4). Reagan Rus claimed the 100 hurdles (16.6). The Titans also won the medley relay (4:42.4).
Wagner claimed a pair of field event victories, as Ashlyn Koupal won the high jump (5-6) and Alcista Dion won the pole vault (8-0). Bon Homme’s Jurni Vavruska won the long jump (15-6). Ethan-Parkston’s Morgan Maxwell won the 300 hurdles (49.7).
Winner claimed the 400 (51.7), 800 (1:48.4) and 1600 (4:14.5) relays, with Preslie Petersek and Keelie Kuil running on all three winning relays. Ellie Brozik, the triple jump champ (35-4) ran on the winning 400 and 800 relays, along with Kylie Sachtjen.
Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans won the 1600 (5:29.9) and 3200 (12:08.9), and ran on the Cubs’ winning 3200 relay (10:28.5).
