KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Roos scored a late goal on a penalty kick in the final four minutes to hand the South Dakota Coyotes a 3-2 defeat on Friday afternoon at the Durwood Soccer Stadium.
South Dakota (0-1) fell behind early after Sophia Limongi put one past the Yotes off a corner kick. USD had five shots after the KC goal but couldn’t connect on one to head into the intermission trialing 1-0.
In the second half, Kansas City connected once again on a goal to go up by two goals in the 48th minute. That is until junior Taylor Cotter connected on a long shot outside the box to cut the deficit to one goal in the 65th minute. In the 83rd minute, senior Maddison Sullivan connected on a shot from senior Abby Ostrem to tie things up late in the game.
However, Kansas City (2-2, 2-1 Summit) was awarded a penalty kick in the 87th minute. KC’s Emily Jensen connected on the penalty shot to give the Roos the lead.
South Dakota had a few opportunities after the late goal from KC but a corner kick from the same corner the Yotes scored on earlier was foiled and then a shot from Harkleroad was blocked.
“It was great to be back out on the field again,” head coach Michael Thomas said. “Things didn’t go our way but we will get back at it and be ready for Sunday.”
The Yotes recorded 19 shots with seven being on goal while the Roos had seven and four on goal.
The Coyotes and the Roos face off in the second of the two game series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
