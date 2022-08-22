The Yankton Quarterback Club will begin its 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The QB Club meets on Wednesdays at noon at JoDean’s in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is Yankton High School head football coach Brady Muth, who will talk about the Bucks’ upcoming season. MMU head football coach John Michaletti will also give a season preview, with more on the team next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.