WAYNE, Neb. — Pairings for the 2021 Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout basketball tournament, Dec. 28-30 in Wayne, Nebraska, have been announced.
First-round girls’ games begin at 11 a.m. with Pierce against Pender, followed by Wayne against Winnebago. Hartington Cedar Catholic faces Homer at 2:30 p.m., followed by Laurel-Concord-Coleridge against Auburn at 4:15 p.m.
Matchups stay the same on the boys’ side, but times are different. The Wayne-Winnebago boys’ game begins at 11 a.m., followed by the Pierce-Pender matchup at 12:45, LCC-Auburn at 2:30 and Cedar-Homer at 4:15 p.m.
First-round games will be played with the girls at Wayne High School and the boys at Wayne State. The sites will flip for the second round. Third place and championship games will be played at Wayne State, with fifth and seventh place games at Wayne High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.