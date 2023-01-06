WAGNER — Wagner built a 44-15 halftime lead on the way to a 67-28 victory over Bon Homme in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Ashlyn Koupal scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and added six assists and six steals for Wagner. Emma Yost had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Shalayne Nagel finished with 11 points, five assists and five steals. Eve Zephier posted four steals and Macy Koupal added five assists in the victory.
Erin Heusinkveld scored seven points for Bon Homme.
Wagner, 5-0, hosts Corsica-Stickney today (Saturday). Bon Homme, 3-2, hosts Winner on Monday.
BON HOMME (3-2) 11 4 11 2 — 28
WAGNER (5-0) 20 24 12 11 — 67
Vermillion 62, Parkston 34
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers used three players in double-figures and 20 steals as a team to claim a 62-34 victory over Parkston in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Brooklyn Voss posted 16 points and four steals for Vermillion. Brooke Jensen had 12 points. Jenaya Cleveland finished with 11 points and three steals. Kasey Hanson had six steals and four assists, and Claire Doty added three steals in the victory.
Abby Hohn scored nine points and three blocked shots for Parkston. Berkley Ziebart finished with eight points.
Vermillion, 7-0, travels to Madison on Tuesday. Parkston hosts Chamberlain on Tuesday.
PARKSTON (4-1) 10 6 10 8 — 34
VERMILLION (7-0) 12 17 24 9 — 62
Viborg-Hurley 62, Dakota Valley 37
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Viborg-Hurley outscored Dakota Valley 44-12 in the second half to claim a 62-37 victory over the Panthers in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Denae Mach posted 20 points and five steals to lead Viborg-Hurley (5-1). Coral Mason finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Shelby Lyons scored 10 points. Charley Nelson added five assists and three steals in the victory.
Sophie Tuttle led Dakota Valley with nine points. Jorja Van Den Hul had seven rebounds and three steals for the Panthers, who led 25-18 at the half.
Viborg-Hurley travels to Hanson today (Saturday). Dakota Valley hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton today.
VIBORG-HURLEY (5-1) 10 8 17 27 — 62
DAKOTA VALLEY (1-6) 11 14 7 5 — 37
Centerville 69, Burke 34
BURKE — Centerville used four players in double figure scoring to claim a 69-34 victory over Burke in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Thea Gust scored a game-high 18 points to lead Centerville. Bailey Hansen and Lillie Eide each scored 13 points, with Hansen grabbing 17 rebounds and Eide posting three steals. Izzie Eide scored 12 points. Makayla Heesch had four steals in the victory.
Bridget Bartling led Burke with nine points. Kailee Frank had three steals.
Centerville, 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Great Plains Conference play, hosts Scotland on Tuesday. Burke travels to Colome on Jan. 12.
CENTERVILLE (5-1) 17 21 22 9 — 69
BURKE (1-4) 11 7 7 9 — 34
Ponca 54, Bloomfield 25
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca bounced back from its first setback of the season with a 54-25 victory over Bloomfield in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Ponca (9-1), which dropped a game to Vermillion on Thursday, was led by 13 points from Gracen Evans. Samantha Ehlers added 12 points in the victory.
For Bloomfield, Madison Abbenhaus led the way with seven points.
Ponca hosts Wakefield on Tuesday. Bloomfield, 5-6, heads to O’Neill St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
BLOOMFIELD (5-6) 2 11 8 4 — 25
PONCA (9-1) 15 9 11 19 — 54
Freeman 63, Bridgewater-Emery 26
FREEMAN — Kate Miller registered a double-double as the Freeman Flyers defeated the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies 63-26 Friday.
Freeman improved to 2-3 while Bridgewater-Emery fell to 2-2.
Miller registered 21 points and 10 rebounds to go along with eight steals in the contest. Cami Fransen added 13 points. Erin Uecker tallied seven rebounds and six assists.
For Bridgewater-Emery, Oakley Weber registered 12 points and six rebounds.
Freeman hosts Irene-Wakonda Saturday while Bridgewater-Emery plays at Colman-Egan Monday.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (2-2) 7 5 7 7 — 26
FREEMAN (2-3) 28 11 13 11 — 63
Scotland 46, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 34
TRIPP — Scotland pulled past Tripp-Delmont-Armour 46-34 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Trinity Bietz led Scotland (3-3) with 15 points. Martina DeBoer added nine points.
For TDA (2-3), Megan Reiner led the way with 20 points. Hannah Stremick added eight points.
Scotland travels to Centerville on Tuesday. TDA travels to Lake Andes to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday.
Scotland won the JV game 29-15.
SCOTLAND (3-3) 12 8 16 10 — 46
TRI-DEL-ARM (2-3) 5 8 10 11 — 34
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Alcester-Hudson 24
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies got 22 points from Kaitlyn VanRoekel as they defeated the Alcester-Hudson Cubs 55-24 Friday.
EPJ improved to 4-3 while Alcester-Hudson fell to 3-3.
Bentlee Kollbaum added 11 points and four rebounds. Cera Schmitz registered eight assists.
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson with 10 points.
EPJ hosts Ponca Jan. 13 while Alcester-Hudson plays at Avon Saturday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-3) 4 7 5 8 — 24
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (4-3) 10 7 29 9 — 55
McCook Central-Montrose 40, Beresford 37
SALEM — The McCook Central-Montrose Fighting Cougars defeated the Beresford Watchdogs 40-37 Friday.
MCM improved to 3-1 while Beresford fell to 3-2.
Anna Reiffenberger led MCM with 15 points. Aubree Kranz registered seven rebounds. MCM shot 52.9% in the second half.
Savanna Beesen led Beresford with 10 points. Ella Merriman registered nine points for Beresford. The Watchdogs shot 17.9% in the second half.
BERESFORD (3-2) 6 17 5 9 — 37
MCCOOK CENTRAL-MONTROSE (3-1) 5 11 16 8 — 40
Irene-Wakonda 56, Gayville-Volin 32
GAYVILLE — Emma Marshall scored 21 points to lead Irene-Wakonda past Gayville-Voliln 56-32 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Madison Orr added 14 points in the victory.
Taylor Hoxeng and Keeley Larson each had seven points for Gayville-Volin.
Irene-Wakonda travels to Freeman today (Saturday). Gayville-Volin hosts Viborg-Hurley on Jan. 12.
Howard 50, Menno 15
MENNO — Howard held Menno to five first-half points on the way to a 50-15 victory over the Wolves in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Abby Aslesen led Howard with 14 points. Canyon Kidd and Kate Connor each had eight points in the victory.
Ashton Massey led Menno with 12 points and three blocked shots.
Howard, 6-1, travels to DeSmet on Tuesday. Menno hosts Canistota on Tuesday.
Howard won the JV game 33-16.
HOWARD (6-1) 20 18 5 7 — 50
MENNO (0-6) 1 4 6 4 — 15
