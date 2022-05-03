WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The Wynot girls and Ponca boys claimed team honors in the Lewis & Clark Conference Track and Field Championships, Tuesday in Winnebago, Nebraska.
Wynot won a tightly-contested girls’ team race, 82 to 80 over Tri County Northeast. Wausa (79) was a close third, followed by Bloomfield (66.5) and Plainview (62.5).
Wynot swept the relays for its three wins: 400 (52.91), 1600 (4:19.44) and 3200 (10:56.70). Kinslee Heimes, Kendra Pinkelman and Myra Sudbeck ran on the 400 and 1600 relays. Karley Heimes ran on the 1600 and 3200 relays. Krystal Sudbeck completed the 400 relay. Allison Wieseler, Eliza Lange and Annika Heimes completed the 3200 relay.
Tri County Northeast got a pair of victories from Jordyn Carr, who claimed the long jump (16-8 1/4) and triple jump (34-5 1/2).
Wausa won four events, including a distance sweep from Darla Nelson in the 1600 (5:49.76) and 3200 (12:16.03). Taylor Alexander won the discus (122-10). Alexa Cunningham won the high jump (4-10).
Bloomfield won three events, with Alexandra Eisenhauer winning the 100 (13.12) and 200 (26.86). Madison Abbenhaus won the 100 hurdles (16.89).
For Hartington-Newcastle, Mani Lange won the pole vault (8-1). Berniece McCorkindale of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge won the shot put (37-1).
Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler won three individual events: the 300 hurdles (48.32), 400 (1:01.54) and 800 (2:27.15).
Ponca won the boys’ title, 97.5 to 94 over Hartington-Newcastle. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (76) was third, followed by Wakefield (72) and Wynot (49).
Ponca won two events. Matt Logue claimed the discus title (146-5). The foursome of Dalton Lamprecht, Brody Taylor, Ethan Eifert and Brady Carnell won the 320 0relay (8:39.53).
Jake Peitz had a hand in two wins for Hartington-Newcastle, claiming the 200 (23.54) and running on the Wildcats’ winning 1600 relay (3:36.68). Bennet Sievers, Cole Rosener and Mayson McIntosh completed the winning foursome.
Mount Marty recruit Deagan Puppe had a hand in two wins for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, taking the 110 hurdles (15.41) and teaming with Daniel Puppe, Markus Martin and Wilton Roberts to win the 400 relay (46.30).
For Bloomfield, Dalton Gieselman won the shot put (51-4) and Cody Bruegeman won the 400 (53.08). For Creighton, Cade Hammer won the long jump (20-3 1/2) and Matthew Johnson won the pole vault (12-0). For Wausa, Addison Smith won the 3200 (10:11.82).
Wakefield’s Cade Johnson won the triple jump (42-6 1/2) and the 800 (2:04.14). Plainview’s Spencer Hille won the high jump (6-0) and 300 hurdles (41.50).
