BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Vogt Cleaners 866
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Vogt Cleaners 2395
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Sharon Mernin 214 (errorless)-197, Judy Barta 203, Ruth Drotzman 200, Peggy Muhmel 199, Jane Rhoades 197
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Sharon Mernin 594, Judy Barta 540, Edwena Turner 517, Jane Rhoades 510, Naomi Cuka 494
STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 4-0, Downtown Screen Printing 3-1, Laser Barn 3-1, Pin Ups Casino 1-3, Hideout Studio & Spa 0-4
HIGHLIGHTS: Susan Murphy 2 Turkeys; Sarah Blackwell 3-10; Melinda Reichert Turkey; Ruth Drotzman Turkey; Joan Tammen 2-7; Sharon Mernin Turkey; Jane Rhoades Turkey; Judy Barta Turkey; Regan Luken Turkey; Peggy Muhmel Turkey, 1-10
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (12/28) Santee 457; (12/21) Nustar 485
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (12/28) Santee 1246; (12/21) Nustar 1373
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (12/28) Tony Osborn 267, 256, Darwin Gerlach 256, Frank Osborn Jr. 248, Darwin Gerlach 246; (12/21) Robin Holec 257, Jay Weaver 257, Dave Reich 255, Jay Weaver 253, Robin Holec 245, Dan Redowl Sr. 245
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (12/28) Tony Osborn 706, Frank Osborn Jr. 680, Darwin Gerlach 671, Dave Reich 662, Austin Reich 632; (12/21) Jay Weaver 710, Dave Reich 697, Robin Holec 672, Frank Osborn Jr. 669, Bruce Myers 663
STANDINGS: Tatanka Nupa 86, Plath Chiropractic 85, NDNS 85, Nustar 84.5, Shake & Bake 74, Santee 70, The Reichs 63.5, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 40
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: TCB 509
HIGH TEAM SERIES: TCB 1446
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Kelly Mernin 299 (errorless), Terry Bitsos 263, Anthony Osborn 257 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 235, Kathy Driver 221, Alisha Stemper 200
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Kelly Mernin 766, Anthony Osborn 685, Terry Bitsos 629, Sharon Mernin 596, Kathy Driver 592, Alisha Stemper 528
STANDINGS: Coffee & Cream 27-5, For the Taz 23-9, Gutter Dusters 22-10, B & A 21-11, TCB 20.5-11.5, Knight Riders 19-13, Three Hole Surprise 16-16, The Cunningham’s 16-16, Split Happens 15-17, The Bohemians 16-16, Livin’ on a Spare 14-18, 2 Broke Girls 13-19, We Don’t Give a Split 11-21, Ten Pins 8-24, Double E’s 6.5-25.5
HIGHLIGHTS: Betty Adam 7-8; Kathy Driver 2-7; Jake Drotzman 3-10; Mark Povondra 3-5-10
NOTE: Coffee & Cream Wins Second Quarter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.