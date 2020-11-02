MENNO — Menno swept past Viborg-Hurley 25-13, 25-21, 25-11 in the opening round of the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament on Monday.
Menno advances to face second-seeded Gayville-Volin tonight (Tuesday) in Gayville.
Jesse Munkvold posted seven kills, 12 digs and three ace serves to lead Menno. Kylie Harriman posted nine assists and seven digs. Grace Nusz posted eight assists and two ace serves. Bridget Vaith had five kills and two blocks, and Adrian Nusz added five ace serves in the victory.
Brooklyn Anderson posted four kills, and Mataya Vannorsdel had eight assists to lead Viborg-Hurley (2-18). Denae Mach posted three kills and two ace serves.
MENNO (10-12) 25 25 25
VIBORG-HURLEY (2-18) 13 21 11
Irene-Wakonda 3, Fr. Academy-Marion 0
WAKONDA — Irene-Wakonda advanced to the second round of the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament with a 25-18, 25-7, 25-13 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion on Monday in Wakonda.
Emma McDonald had seven kills and seven ace serves to lead Irene-Wakonda (10-4), which will travel to third-ranked Freeman today (Tuesday). Jordan Bak posted six kills. Emma Orr had 11 assists and four kills. Nora O’Malley posted six ace serves, and Willa Freeman added 11 digs in the effort.
Leah Goodwin had five blocks and two ace serves for Freeman Academy-Marion. Maria Cortes had two ace serves and two kills.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (0-14) 18 7 13
IRENE-WAKONDA (10-14) 25 25 25
Canistota 3, Centerville 0
EMERY — Kenzy Krinke posted 10 kills and 15 digs to lead Canistota past Centerville 25-20, 25-22, 25-14 in the opening round of the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament on Monday in Emery.
Canistota, 5-13, will return to Emery to face top-seeded Bridgewater-Emery today (Tuesday).
Mykkah Krinke finished with 17 assists and six kills for Canistota (5-13). Kayla Papendick had six kills and 20 digs. Lexi Tieszen had 23 digs and Sydney Engbrecht added two ace serves in the victory.
For Centerville, Mya Bendt posted seven kills and 13 digs, and Ellie Hunter had six kills, 10 digs and three blocks to lead the way. Bailey Hansen had nine assists and four blocks. Sophie Eide added 19 digs in the effort.
CANISTOTA (5-13) 25 25 25
CENTERVILLE (3-17) 20 22 14
Region 6B
Gregory 3, AC-DC 1
GREGORY — Gregory held off Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-13, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 in the opening round of the Region 6B Volleyball Tournament on Monday.
Gregory will travel to top-seeded Corsica-Stickney today (Tuesday) at 5:30 p.m.
Jessy Jo VanDerWerff posted 19 kills and 14 digs to lead Gregory (7-15). Brooklynn Kenzy posted 16 kills. Brynn Hylla had 25 assists and 10 digs. Gracie Kenzy had 24 digs and three ace serves, and Kodi Timanus had four ace serves in the victory.
For AC-DC, Mackenzie Muckey led the way with 15 kills, four blocks and 14 digs. Lexie Vander Pol had 11 kills and four blocks. Allison Muckey finished with 13 assists and four ace serves. Clair Johnson added three ace serves and 18 digs in the effort.
AC-DC (1-14) 13 19 26 18
GREGORY (7-15) 25 25 24 25
Region 4B
ORR 3, Hanson 0
RAMONA — Oldham-Ramona-Rutland swept Hanson 25-12, 25-22, 25-21 in the opening round of the Region 4B Volleyball Tournament on Monday.
ORR advances to face top-seeded Chester Area today (Tuesday).
Julia Thyngstad had 12 kills and three ace serves, and Paige Hanson had 15 assists to lead ORR. Sine Matson added 15 digs in the victory.
For Hanson, Shelby Hernandez posted six kills, and Abby Kortan had five kills, nine assists and 13 digs to lead the way. Andrea Thelen posted five kills, Skylar Holm had eight digs and Emilee Kayser added three ace serves in the effort.
HANSON 12 22 21
O-R-R 25 25 25
