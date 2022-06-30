TABOR — Tabor scored on an error in the bottom of the 11th to claim a 7-6 victory over Crofton in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
With the game tied 3-3 after nine innings, each team scored three runs in the 10th inning. Tabor pushed a run across in the 11th to claim the victory.
Austin White went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for Tabor. Joey Slama also had three hits. Beau Rothschadl doubled and singled. Hunter Hallock also had two hits. Alec Martin and Sam Caba each had a hit in the victory.
Austin Tramp went 3-for-5 with a double for Crofton. Ben Hegge had two hits. Lathan Maibaum, Colton Schieffer, Danny Molina and Andy Knapp each had a hit in the effort.
White pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three, for the win. Hallock pitched the first 9 2/3 for Tabor, striking out 14. Tramp took the loss in relief of James Kaiser, who struck out seven in his nine innings of work.
Tabor travels to Freeman on Sunday. Crofton hosts Wynot on Sunday.
