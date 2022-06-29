CANISTOTA — Mount Vernon-Plankinton jumped out to an 8-0 lead on the way to a 12-1 victory over Canistota-Freeman in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Jackson Donlan and Easton Miller each had two hits for Canistota-Freeman.
Brady Scott took the loss.
Canistota-Freeman hosts Scotland-Menno on Sunday in Freeman.
Alexandria 12, Scotland-Menno 1
SCOTLAND — Alexandria used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away to a 12-1 victory over Scotland-Menno in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Jayce Walloch doubled for Scotland-Menno. Kory Keppen and Kalob Maruska each had a hit for the Trappers.
Parker Hochstein took the loss.
Scotland-Menno hosts Gayville-Volin today (Thursday) in Scotland.
Lennox 8, Vermillion 3
VERMILLION — Lennox scored five runs in the fourth inning to pull away to an 8-3 victory over Vermillion in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Kobe Detlefsen, Eric Sulzle and Michael Roob each had a hit for Vermillion.
Conner Roerig took the loss, striking out six in his six innings of work. Roob had a strikeout in an inning of relief.
Vermillion, 6-7, hosts Tabor on Friday.
