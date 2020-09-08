The top three teams in all three classes, and the top five teams in two of the three classes remained unchanged in this week’s South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Tuesday. The poll came out on Tuesday this week due to the Labor Day holiday.
O’Gorman drew 12 of 13 first place votes to remain atop the Class AA rankings. Watertown, which drew the other top pick, remained in second. The only top-five shakeup this week involved Washington and Huron, as the Warriors passed Huron to claim the fourth spot this week.
The top five teams in Class A remained unchanged, with Sioux Falls Christian claiming all 13 first place votes. The top five in Class B also remained untouched, with Northwestern picking up all 13 first place votes.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 7, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (12) 2-0 64 1
2. Watertown (1) 4-0 52 2
3. Aberdeen Cent. 4-0 35 3
4. S.F. Washington 2-1 20 5
5. Huron 3-1 18 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Harrisburg (2-1) 4; Pierre (3-0) 2
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Dakota Valley 3-0 52 2
3. Winner 3-0 35 3
4. Madison 4-0 29 4
5. R.C. Christian 7-0 12 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson (5-0) 2
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (13) 4-0 65 1
2. Faulkton Area 3-0 49 2
3. Warner 3-0 39 3
4. Chester Area 3-0 27 4
5. Faith 3-0 9 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Bridgewater-Emery (4-0) 4; Ethan (2-1) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (2-0) 1
