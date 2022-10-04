ELKHORN, Neb. - The South Dakota men’s golf team closed out the Big O Classic on Tuesday with a 300 in round three. The 54-hole total score of 884 placed the Coyotes in seventh place as a team. Senior Max Schmidtke led the team with a 16th place finish from Indian Creek Golf Course.
Schmidtke closed out the tournament with a three-over par 75 in round three. He had three birdies on the day to add to his team lead of nine birdies during the tournament. He was also one of 20 players to score an eagle during the three rounds after carding a three on the par-five 11th hole in round one. Schmidtke compiled a three-round total of 219 (72-72-75) to place him in a tie for 16th place.
Senior Hunter Rebrovich scored a four-over par 76 in the third round of the Big O Classic. He sank four birdies on the day including the par-five seventh hole which was his last hole of the day. Rebrovich’s nine birdies during the tournament tied for the most on the team during the two days. His tournament total of 222 (76-70-76) placed him in 29th place individually.
Graduate student Bryce Hammer ended the tournament with a five-over par 77 in the final round. He scored two more birdies on Tuesday to add to his total of eight during the two days. Hammer’s three-round total of 223 (76-70-77) earned him a tie for 30th place.
Sophomore Logan Hamak shot a nine-over par 81 in the last round on Tuesday. His lone birdie of the day came on the par-five 11th hole and brought his total to five during the week. Hamak’s total score of 229 (74-74-81) placed him in a tie for 63rd place.
Junior Nick LaMotte posted the best round for South Dakota with a one-over par 73 in the third round. He started the day with a birdie on the par-four ninth hole and sank two more in the round for a total of seven in the three rounds. LaMotte’s total score of 230 (80-77-73) placed him in 67th place individually.
Senior Ryan Neff was the highest placing individual player for USD at the Big O Classic. Neff carded a five-over par 77 in the last round. His one birdie on the day came on the par-three eighth hole and brought his total to six during the week. Neff’s score of 226 (73-76-77) earned him a tie for 50th place.
Senior Ian Johnston completed the tournament with an 82 in round three. He scored a birdie on the par-five fourth hole and the par-five 11th hole on Tuesday and had eight total during the tournament. Johnston’s three-round total of 232 (71-79-82) placed him in a tie for 71st place individually.
Freshman Danny Renner concluded his first tournament for South Dakota with his best round of the three rounds. He carded a four-over par 76 in round three with three birdies on the day. Renner tied Schmidtke and Rebrovich for the team-lead in birdies during the tournament with nine total. His tournament score of 234 (77-81-76) earned him a tie for 80th place.
South Dakota will play for the third week in a row when they head down to Wichita, Kansas, for the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational. The two-day tournament begins on Monday from Crestview Country Club.
