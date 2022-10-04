ELKHORN, Neb. - The South Dakota men’s golf team closed out the Big O Classic on Tuesday with a 300 in round three. The 54-hole total score of 884 placed the Coyotes in seventh place as a team. Senior Max Schmidtke led the team with a 16th place finish from Indian Creek Golf Course. 

Schmidtke closed out the tournament with a three-over par 75 in round three. He had three birdies on the day to add to his team lead of nine birdies during the tournament. He was also one of 20 players to score an eagle during the three rounds after carding a three on the par-five 11th hole in round one. Schmidtke compiled a three-round total of 219 (72-72-75) to place him in a tie for 16th place.

