SIOUX FALLS — A big second quarter and some plays down the stretch were all top-seeded Sioux Falls Roosevelt needed to claim a 57-49 victory over Yankton in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Phillips finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for Roosevelt (22-0), which takes a 33-game win streak into today’s (Friday) semifinal against Harrisburg. Micah Johnson scored 14 points. Vance Borchers added 11 points in the victory.
Mac Ryken was the lone Buck in double figures, finishing with 14 points. Rugby Ryken finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Jaden Kral scored eight points and Drew Ryken finished with seven points off the bench for the Bucks.
Roosevelt quickly built a 6-2 lead, but Yankton scored the final seven points of the opening quarter to take a 14-11 lead.
The Rough Riders started the second quarter with an 8-0 run, and a 7-0 run by Phillips helped Roosevelt take a 32-20 lead into the halftime break.
“We had a bad second quarter,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “You can’t do that against a team of this caliber.”
Yankton had a 6-2 spurt to start the second half, cutting the margin back under double digits. Yankton would get as closes as six in the third quarter, 39-33, but the Rough Riders took a 41-33 margin into the final quarter.
“In the first quarter we had great energy, and in the second quarter that energy level went down,” said Yankton junior Mac Ryken. “They were doing what they wanted to do offensively, so in the second half we put on some pressure to try to force them into some tougher shots.”
Yankton continued to edge into the Rough Rider lead, pulling to within three with a Drew Ryken three-pointer, 49-46. With the game at 51-48, the Bucks had a shot to tie the game go awry. A Phillips post basket and 4-of-6 from the line down the stretch helped the Rough Riders remain unbeaten.
“I thought we guarded at a high level,” Haynes said. “We just couldn’t keep them off the (free throw) line. That’s a good job from them to get there.”
In the first meeting between the teams this season, Roosevelt turned the Bucks over early and often in a 73-42 rout, Yankton’s worst setback of the season. On Thursday, each team had 10 turnovers.
“We did a much better job of handling their pressure and rebounding,” Haynes said. “They outrebounded us by three and we gave up 10 offensive rebounds. But we had 11 offensive boards.”
While Roosevelt now turns its attentions to Harrisburg in the semis, Yankton now prepares for a matchup against Mitchell, today at noon. The Kernels beat Yankton 69-55 on Jan. 7 in Mitchell.
“It sucks to lose today,” Mac Ryken said. “But we want our seniors to go out on a high note. We’re going to get everybody ready, see if we can get two wins to end the season.”
YANKTON (13-9)
Mac Ryken 6-14 2-2 14, Rugby Ryken 4-10 0-1 9, Dylan Prouty 1-8 0-0 3, Cody Oswald 2-5 1-4 5, Jaden Kral 3-8 1-2 8, Drew Ryken 2-4 2-2 7, Michael Mors 1-2 1-1 3, Colton Potts 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-51 7-12 49.
ROOSEVELT (22-0)
Micah Johnson 5-10 4-10 14, Vance Borchers 3-5 5-5 11, Gabe Kranzler 2-5 2-2 7, Marcus Phillips 4-9 5-6 15, Sam McMillen 3-4 0-0 6, Tyree Nave 0-0 0-0 0, Thoralingo Gilo 2-6 0-0 4, Hayden Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Justin Shaw 0-1 0-2 0. TOTALS: 19-43 16-25 57.
YANKTON 14 6 13 16 — 49
ROOSEVELT 11 21 9 16 — 57
Three-Pointers: Y 4-18 (R. Ryken 1-3, Prouty 1-7, Kral 1-3, D. Ryken 1-3, M. Ryken 0-2), R 3-15 (Phillips 2-4, Kranzler 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Borchers 0-1, Gilo 0-2, Brown 0-3). Rebounds: R 32 (Phillips 9), Y 29 (R. Ryken 8). Personal Fouls: Y 19, R 15. Fouled Out: Oswald. Turnovers: Y 10, R 10. Blocked Shots: R 3 (Phillips 2), Y 2. Steals: R 6 (McMillen 3), Y 4.
