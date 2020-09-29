You’d never hear Jaden Supurgeci complain.
He wouldn’t let himself reach that point.
Ask him to move positions and he’ll embrace it. Whatever would help his team, he’ll tell you.
You see, Supurgeci — a junior on the Yankton football team — may have been hoping this fall could be his chance to see more varsity action at quarterback. Instead, there was enough depth at the position that his talents would probably best be utilized as a cornerback.
He never complained.
“I knew coming in, that I’d have a good chance to move over to corner,” he said. "I was actually really excited to start something new.
“So far, it’s been working out.”
No kidding.
Supurgeci has recorded two interceptions this season — he returned one for a touchdown last week — for a much-improved Yankton defense that has helped the Bucks to a 5-0 record and the No. 1 spot in Class 11AA.
Given how hard Supurgeci worked over the winter months, his success is not surprising to his coaches, according to Yankton head coach Brady Muth.
“He was one of our top performers in the weight room and worked very hard in the off-season with coach (Brandon) Colpitts to become a good defensive back,” Muth said.
Supurgeci would be the first one to tell you he’s embraced his new position.
“I’ve been living the lifestyle,” he said before Monday afternoon’s practice at Williams Field.
What’s the lifestyle of a cornerback?
“You’ve got to have some swag,” Supurgeci said, with a smile.
“You have to build that relationship with the other guys back there, and that’s what we’ve done.”
Supurgeci has joined a secondary group that also includes seniors Aidan Feser and Trevor Fitzgerald, along with junior James Stewart and sophomore Cody Oswald.
Supurgeci is one of those kinds of players who holds himself to a high standard and does everything he can to meet those expectations, according to Muth.
“He’s a little hard on himself, but I think what you’re seeing is a young man who is striving for perfection,” Muth said, “and a lot of the time works to get himself as close as you possibly can get to it.”
Just as a quarterback doesn’t complete every single pass he throws, a cornerback doesn’t prevent every single pass from being completed.
Yet, Supurgeci found a way to rise to the occasion in last Friday night’s home game against Mitchell.
The visiting Kernels held a 12-0 lead midway through the second quarter, but a pass to the left side was intercepted by Supurgeci and he ran it 25 yards the other way for a touchdown — the first defensive score of his career.
“That was a great feeling, because we were down 12-0 and I knew we needed to make a play,” Supurgeci said. “That kind of changed the momentum in the game.”
On that specific play, Supurgeci said he recognized the route and jumped in front of the slot receiver.
“They ran that same play earlier in the game and I should’ve picked it off, but I deflected it,” he said. “When I saw the guy go out on the same route, I saw the quarterback stare him down.”
As laid back as he is, there wasn’t much of a raucous celebration by Supurgeci.
“The thing that was most impressive to me was that he was just happy to be able to do something to help his team out and pick his teammates up,” Muth said.
“He is a great teammate.”
It also marked the third game in a row that the Yankton defense has returned an interception for a touchdown — Oswald had two games prior and senior linebacker Mason Ruzicka had the week before.
“It’s nice that everyone has gotten involved,” Supurgeci said. “I was hoping eventually I might get one, too.”
