Concordia wore down an injury-depleted Mount Marty squad, beating the Lancers 6-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Kierstynn Garner scored twice for Concordia (6-0, 1-0 GPAC). Kassidy Johnson, Lina Kirst, Savannah Andrews and Ellie Eason each scored for the Bulldogs. Niah Kirchner, Elena Ruiz and Allee Downing each had an assist for the Bulldogs.
Shelby Reed had three of the Lancers’ seven shots, one on goal. Desiree Medina, Lesslie Romo-Gutierrez, Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl and Torrye Provencher each had a shot on goal for MMU (1-3-2, 0-2 GPAC).
Bradi Ore made five saves to preserve the shutout for Concordia. Kelsey Tabbert made 14 saves in goal for MMU, with Kelsey Johnson stopping in the final seven minutes of the match.
Garner and Kassidy Johnson scored for Concordia in the first half, but Tabbert turned away eight shots as the Lancers kept the match close in the first half against a physical team.
“We addressed (Concordia’s physical play) to them and they came out strong,” said MMU head coach Cynthia Chavez. “They came out strong and were able to play with them.”
Chavez felt the Lancers’ play to start the match was strong.
“That first half was the best half I’ve seen them play so far,” she said. “I’m proud of that.”
Garner’s second goal, which came in the 62nd minute, opened the floodgates for the Bulldogs. Three more goals followed in the next 17 minutes.
“When that third goal was scored we died out,” Chavez said. “We’re missing a few key players, we got tired and they got in our head.
The Lancers are back home Wednesday, hosting College of Saint Mary. Start time at Crane-Youngworth Field is 5 p.m.
The focus for the Lancers, though, is getting back to full strength.
“We’re definitely focused on recovery, getting as healthy as we can,” Chavez said. “We have too many tweaks, small injuries.”
On the practice field, the focus will be on the Lancers as well.
“We’re going to do a lot of preparing of ourselves more than for the other team,” Chavez said.
