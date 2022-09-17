Concordia wore down an injury-depleted Mount Marty squad, beating the Lancers 6-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.

Kierstynn Garner scored twice for Concordia (6-0, 1-0 GPAC). Kassidy Johnson, Lina Kirst, Savannah Andrews and Ellie Eason each scored for the Bulldogs. Niah Kirchner, Elena Ruiz and Allee Downing each had an assist for the Bulldogs.

