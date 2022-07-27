VERMILLION — South Dakota head softball coach Robert Wagner is pleased to announce that alumna Jessica Rogers is returning to the program to serve as an assistant coach.

“I am extremely thrilled to come back and be a part of the USD softball program,” said Rogers, who hails from Lincoln, Nebraska. “I’ve always had a love for the game and have stayed active in the softball community since graduating. The timing of this opportunity was perfect, and what better way to get back into the game than coaching alongside Coach Wagner and giving back to the program. I’m also looking forward to working with Coach (Chelsea) Qualls and building off what Coach (Christy) Warnock had started.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.