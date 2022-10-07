VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes defense has forced seven turnovers in their first four games, a number that would be considered good for a whole team.
Sophomore defensive back Myles Harden is responsible for forcing six of those seven turnovers with three interceptions and four forced fumbles, three of which were recovered by Coyote defenders.
His four fumbles forced are good enough to lead the nation in that category. Only three players nationally have more interceptions than Harden, who has three. To put things further in perspective, Harden had two career interceptions coming into the season.
Harden credited defensive backs coach, Miles Taylor, and his defensive coordinator, Travis Johansen, putting players in positions to be able to force turnovers throughout the game.
“They stress on fundamentals,” Harden said. “Every day, we go over the little things (and) the minute things that help us make plays.”
Taylor said the coaching staff has seen improvement from Taylor because of how fundamentally sound he plays the game.
“Collectively as a unit, we’re striving to be the best we can in terms of our fundamentals and techniques,” Taylor said. “We preach at the basics, being brilliant at the basics and being able to be fundamentally and technically sound.”
With the forced turnovers, Taylor credited Harden’s ability to play the ball and know where the quarterback may be throwing it.
“He’s naturally gifted in the sense of being able to have the feel of a wide receiver to go attack the ball, play it at the highest point, and catch it,” Taylor said. “His growth, development, and time being here (and) understanding that defense (with) being in the right spot allows him to have those opportunities. He’s details are locked in with his reads, progression, and understanding the coverage which in turn puts him in the right spot. If the opportunities are there, I know he’s going to try to maximize it.”
What is even more impressive about Harden playing such an integral role within the Coyotes defense is the way he looks after breaking his fibula last year.
“(The injury) was very tough,” Harden said. “Once (the trainers) told me I was out for the rest of the season, it was tough to watch practice, but I knew I had to motivate those guys and wish them good luck whenever they played.”
Despite being injured, it was important to Harden to be able to stay involved.
“I was able to pay attention more teammates and help them on things that I could give them tips on, (like) letting them know what coach will say they should do here and there,” Harden said. “I was able to be helpful.”
Taylor said that Harden gaining those mental reps as a coach on the sideline are a key factor in his performance this season.
“(Being a coach on the sideline) helped him move forward a little bit in terms of getting ready for spring ball, this past fall camp, and now this season, taking a step back and being able to see the game from a coach’s perspective,” Taylor said. “Sometimes you lose that a little bit when you’re out on the field.”
Although rehab was an arduous process for him, Harden came back ahead of schedule. He credited the training staff for helping him rehab effectively to get back out on the field.
“I want to thank the training staff,” Harden said. “(Their guidance during my) rehab helped me come back earlier than I was supposed to. I was put in a good spot. I was able to play in the spring, feeling it out. I was able to be at full speed fall camp and then I’m back at full speed during the season.”
Harden’s hope is that as long as he keeps generating turnovers, that it will lead to wins for the Coyotes.
“The expectation for us is to win out,” Harden said. “We expect to win out. We expect to dominate the rest of our schedule. We want to go to the playoffs. We have no choice but to win.”
While many believe that South Dakota State has the edge in this year’s iteration of State-U, Harden is excited for the opportunity for the Coyotes to upset the Jackrabbits again in Brookings on Saturday.
“We love when people count us out because we get to show them why they should never count us out,” Harden said. “They should count us in.”
