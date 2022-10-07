Myles Harden
Buy Now

DB Myles Harden on defense during USD's 38-21 victory over Cal Poly on Sept. 17. Harden had an interception and forced a fumble in the contest.

 Eric Bean/P&D

VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes defense has forced seven turnovers in their first four games, a number that would be considered good for a whole team.

Sophomore defensive back Myles Harden is responsible for forcing six of those seven turnovers with three interceptions and four forced fumbles, three of which were recovered by Coyote defenders.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.