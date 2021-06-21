The Yankton Reds picked up a pair of walk-off wins, sweeping Sioux Falls West Monday night at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton won the first game 12-11 and the second game 9-8.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Yankton tallied six runs in the bottom of the sixth to walk-off Sioux Falls West 12-11.
A two-run single by Beck Ryken was the winning swing for the Reds. Easton Feser went 3-for-4 at the plate. Jace Sedlacek, Abe O’Brien and Owen Eidsness tallied two RBI each. Brennan Gilmore added two hits. Tate Beste and Sam Gokie added a hit each.
Tucker DeHaan recorded two hits and four RBI for Sioux Falls West. Camden Wollmuth and Keaton Stelzer picked up two hits each.
The winning pitcher was Kaden Hunhoff, who recorded one out in the top of the sixth inning. Sam Gokie pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Reds. Nolan Goff took the loss.
A single by Gilmore drove in the winning run of game two in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Gilmore finished the game with two RBI. Feser tallied three hits and one RBI for the Reds. Sedlacek and Beste added two hits each. Ryken and O’Brien added one hit and two RBI each.
Ryken took the win for the Reds, pitching three innings. Hunhoff started and pitched two innings.
Sunday
Sioux Falls Tourn.
Yankton Black Sox 7, S.F. West 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox scored all seven of its runs in the third inning of a 7-0 victory over Sioux Falls West on Sunday.
Austin Gobel had two of Yankton’s five hits. Frankie In’t Veld had a hit and two RBI. Sean Turner and Maliek Franklin each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Potts picked up the win.
Brookings Tourn.
Yankton Lakers 10, Mitchell 0
BROOKINGS — Matthew Sheldon went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Yankton Lakers past Mitchell 10-0.
Owen Wishon doubled and singled for Yankton. Evan Serck had a hit and three runs scored, Easton Nelson had a hit and three RBI, and Cohen Zahrbock and Kael Garry each had a hit in the effort.
Mason Herman had two hits for Mitchell. Denzel Kelly doubled and Tyler Sanderson added a hit in the effort.
Garry picked up the win, striking out five in the five-inning contest. Herman took the loss.
Yankton Reds 14, S.F. West 4
BROOKINGS —An eight run second inning put the Yankton Reds ahead in a 14-4 victory over Sioux Falls West Sunday afternoon.
Tate Beste led the way for the Reds with a pair of hits and three RBI. Easton Feser added two hits and two RBI. Kaden Hunhoff pitched in two more hits and Beck Ryken two RBI.
Chris Logue tallied three hits for Sioux Falls West. Camden Wollmuth added two hits and two RBI. Caden Voss picked up a pair of hits as well.
Owen Eidsness pitched five innings for the Reds, picking up the win. Truman Olson took the loss for Sioux Falls West, giving up eight runs.
Yankton Lakers 5, Marshall 0
BROOKINGS — Matthew Sheldon drove in a pair of runs and scored twice to lead the Lakers over Marshall 5-0 Sunday.
Cohen Zahrbock and Trey Sager added hits for the Lakers. Owen Wishon and Kael Garry drove in one run each.
Liam Kruse, Braxton Koster and Gavin Schaefer each recorded one hit for Marshall.
Zahrbock pitched five innings, striking out five for the win. Koster took the loss.
Saturday
Sioux Falls Tourn.
Yankton Black Sox 11, Omaha Spikes Reserves 10
SIOUX FALLS — Two runs in the top of the sixth inning was the difference in an 11-10 victory for the Yankton Black Sox Saturday morning over the Omaha Spikes Reserves.
Cayden Wavrunek led the Black Sox with three hits and four RBI. Sean Turner picked up three hits and one RBI. Alex Kleinsasser added two hits and two RBI. Frankie Intveld added one hit and two RBI.
Branden Husman tallied one hit and two RBI for Omaha. Grayson Martin drove in two runs as well.
Tyson Prouty and Austin Gobel pitched three innings each for the Black Sox. Gobel earned the win.
Dylan Rayfield took the loss for Omaha.
Brookings Tourn.
Watertown 3, Yankton Lakers 2
BROOKINGS — A seventh inning rally falls short for Yankton in a 3-2 loss to Watertown Saturday in Brookings.
Nathan Briggs tallied one hit and two RBI for Watertown. Kaden Rylance, Hayden Ries and Blake Davis tallied one hit each.
Matthew Sheldon and Kaden Hughes tallied one hit and one RBI each for Yankton. Evan Serck, Owen Wishon, Cohen Zahrbock and Trey Sager tallied one hit each.
Ries earned the complete game win for Watertown. Sheldon took the loss for Yankton, striking out five over five innings.
Yankton Reds 8, Brookings 4
BROOKINGS — Jace Sedlacek and Easton Feser’s multi-hit games led Yankton to an 8-4 win over Brookings Saturday afternoon.
Sedlacek tallied two hits and one RBI and Feser two hits for the Reds. Abe O’Brien, Carter Boomsma and Same Gokie tallied one hit and one RBI each. Beck Ryken added a base hit.
Beck Ryken picked up the win for the Reds.
Yankton Lakers 12, Tyler 2
BROOKINGS — A four RBI day for Kael Garry led the Yankton Lakers to a 12-2 victory over Tyler Saturday afternoon in Brookings.
Garry recorded a double and drove in four runs in the game for the Lakers. Kaden Hughes and Mac Grotenhuis tallied two hits and one RBI each. Cohen Zahrbock added one hit and two RBI. Evn Serck, Matthew Shaldon and Owen Wishon added one hit each.
Drew Chandler tallied three hits for Tyler.
Wishon struck out seven batters on the mound, pitching five innings in the win. Chandler took the loss.
